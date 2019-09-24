John Lewis drops the hammer: ‘The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come’

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Tuesday delivered a fiery speech in which he called for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump.

Lewis started out by describing how the Trump administration has completely stonewalled congressional requests for information, which he said was leaving the House of Representatives with no choice but to take this drastic option.

“At every turn, this administration demonstrates complete disdain and disregard for ethics and for the law,” Lewis said. “They’ve lied under oath. They’ve refused to account for their actions and appear before the legislative body who have the constitutional right to inquire about their activities.”

Lewis then went on to describe questions about potentially impeachable offenses that must be answered.

“They have a right to know if a foreign power was asked to intervene in the 2020 election,” Lewis said. “They have a right to know whether the president is using his office to line his pockets.”

The Civil Rights movement icon then finished with a call to action.

“The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come!” Lewis said.

Watch the video below.