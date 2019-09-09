JPMorgan Chase has resorted to using a ‘Volfefe Index’ to gauge how Trump’s erratic tweets affect financial markets
Even with the U.S. economy slowing down and some economists predicting that the United States will be in a recession in 2020, President Donald Trump continues to insist that the economy is in great shape and that he is responsible. Trump often uses Twitter to address financial matters, and JPMorgan Chase has created an index that measures the effect that Trump’s tweets have on the markets.
Emma Newburger, in a report for CNBC’s website, offers some data from JPMorgan’s index (which it has named the Volfefe Index). Newburger, using JPMorgan data, reports that since Trump was elected in November 2016, he “has averaged more than ten tweets a day to his nearly 64 million followers — roughly 14,000 total over that period associated with his personal account, of which more than 10,000 occurred after the 2017 inauguration.”
Newburger writes that according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, days in which Trump tweets a lot are “associated with negative stock market returns.” But the CNBC reporter also notes that even though Trump’s tweets “can disrupt markets with sudden attacks on China trade or the Federal Reserve,” he “has still been good for the stock market overall. The Dow is up 42% since the 2016 presidential election and 31% since his inauguration.”
Newburger also observes that “out of about 4000 non-retweets occurring during market hours from 2018 to the present, only 146 moved the market.”
JPMorgan Chase’s Volfefe Index notes when Trump is most likely to tweet. The president’s heaviest Twitter activity comes “around noon to 2 p.m.,” Newburger reports.
Breaking Banner
Disgraced reporter Mark Halperin threatened MSNBC executive for not letting him back onto the air: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that disgraced former political journalist Mark Halperin "threatened" MSNBC executive Phil Griffin on a phone call when Griffin did not take to his idea of collaborating with conservative morning news anchor Joe Scarborough.
According to multiple sources, the call grew ugly, with Halperin making "vague threats" against Griffin. After the call, an enraged Griffin indicated he is unlikely to take any future calls from Halperin.
Halperin was previously a mainstay of Washington cable news reporting, despite a track record of false reporting and a controversial style, and his book Game Change was considered an authoritative account of the 2008 presidential election. His career imploded spectacularly in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as an ABC reporter, including three who alleged he rubbed his genitals against them.
JPMorgan Chase has resorted to using a ‘Volfefe Index’ to gauge how Trump’s erratic tweets affect financial markets
Even with the U.S. economy slowing down and some economists predicting that the United States will be in a recession in 2020, President Donald Trump continues to insist that the economy is in great shape and that he is responsible. Trump often uses Twitter to address financial matters, and JPMorgan Chase has created an index that measures the effect that Trump’s tweets have on the markets.
Emma Newburger, in a report for CNBC’s website, offers some data from JPMorgan’s index (which it has named the Volfefe Index). Newburger, using JPMorgan data, reports that since Trump was elected in November 2016, he “has averaged more than ten tweets a day to his nearly 64 million followers — roughly 14,000 total over that period associated with his personal account, of which more than 10,000 occurred after the 2017 inauguration.”
Guest shreds MSNBC reporter for whitewashing Trump’s Taliban debacle: ‘You are normalizing this guy’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin jumped down the throat of NBC White House correspondent Hans Nichols for "normalizing" President Donald Trump's attempted meeting with the Taliban.
"The president liked the idea of bringing everyone to Washington," Nichols reported to an MSNBC panel on Monday. "The president then, at a certain point, made a decision maybe they’d do this at Camp David and the president snuffed it out on Saturday night."
Nichols added: "Whether or not it’s to his advantage, I’m not in the position to adjudicate this. This president likes drama, likes declassifying things and likes keeping his enemies and apparently his allies and the people in his own administration on their toes."