Jubilant crowds hail Pope ‘prophet of reconciliation’ at Africa tour start
Pope Francis arrived in Mozambique on Wednesday as he kicked off a three-nation tour of African countries, expected to focus on those hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster.
Touching down just after 6:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) Francis was greeted on the tarmac by President Filipe Nyusi, a military band playing the national anthem and a display of traditional dance.
The first pope to visit Mozambique since John Paul II in 1988, he was then whisked away in his popemobile, flanked by police bikes as crowds waved signs reading ‘welcome to Mozambique Prophet of reconciliation” and danced in celebration.
He stood in his popemobile and waved at the thousands of faithfuls who lined up along the fringes of the city’ main streets as he made the five kilometer (three mile) route from the airport to the Nuncio’s residence in the posh Sommerschield suburb, where he will stay during the visit.
On Friday he will address a mass at the giant Zimpeto stadium in the seaside capital Maputo.
The pope is expected to discuss the country’s fragile peace process, the devastation caused by two back-to-back cyclones early this year, and the upcoming general election.
The three-day visit to Mozambique comes a month after the government signed a historic peace treaty with the former rebel group Renamo, which is now the main opposition party.
The 16-year civil war devastated the former Portuguese colony and Renamo has never completely disarmed.
The pope may also address the issue of extremism in northern Mozambique where jihadist attacks have claimed more than 300 lives over two years.
– ‘Lasting peace’ –
“I hope his visit will bring us effective and long lasting peace,” said Arnaldo Menezes, a 25-year-old student, referring to the treaty with Renamo.
“We don’t want war anymore. I want to be able to travel freely across the country, even in the north,” he said.
The pope will also visit the large Indian Ocean island of Madagascar and its much smaller and wealthier neighbour Mauritius — both situated off the eastern coast of Africa.
Mozambique and Madagascar are among the world’s poorest countries and Francis’ decision to visit is seen by commentators as an act of solidarity from a cleric who was a frequent presence in the shantytowns of Argentina and is now called the “pope of the poor”.
– ‘I would probably faint!’ –
The pontiff will only have time to visit Maputo while in Mozambique, much to the disappointment of those in the central city of Beira where Cyclone Idai killed at least 600 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in March.
“Although I am unable to go beyond the capital, my heart reaches out to all of you, with a special place for those of you who live in difficult situations,” he said in a video message, adding: “You are all in my prayers.”
The capital has been spruced up for the visit, with the government spending 300,000 euros ($330,000) for the trip, according to Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, including repairs to Maputo’s cathedral and city roads.
Many locals appear happy to splurge on pope-branded regalia.
Twenty-nine-year-old Catarina Simbine showed off a Pope-branded cloth known as a capulana.
“Me and my fellow congregants from Santa Theresa de Calcutta took about six months preparing for his arrival,” she told AFP.
Beatrice Netu, 70, remembered welcoming the pope on his first visit to Mozambique as “one of the biggest privileges of my life”.
“I would not be able to handle it if the Pope came up to us and greeted us or touched my hand here where I am standing in the crowd, I would probably faint!”
‘I don’t know’: Trump swears he has no idea how Sharpie alterations to Hurricane Dorian map happened
President Donald Trump has a difficult time admitting that he is wrong. Meanwhile, he rails against the media for "fake news" and claims that he is the only one telling the truth. Trump tweeted over the weekend that Alabama was going to be hit by Hurricane Dorian, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a correction that Trump was mixing up Alabama and Georgia.
Wednesday, however, Trump shared falsified information about the Hurricane Dorian track. The president displayed an old hurricane projection map that had been altered with a black Sharpie.
When a reporter asked about the alteration, Trump repeated he didn't know how that got drawn on the map.
Boris Johnson suffers yet another defeat shortly after Trump claims the embattled prime minister ‘knows how to win’
British MPs inflicted a fresh defeat on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hardline Brexit strategy on Wednesday, approving a law that could stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal next month.
In a second parliamentary revolt in as many days, the House of Commons voted 327 to 299 in favour of a bill that could delay Brexit for three months.
It will now be scrutinised by the House of Lords, but peers have only a few days to pass the bill before Johnson suspends parliament next week.
The prime minister called for parliament to vote in favour of holding an early election on October 15, insisting Britain must leave the EU as planned on October 31, with or without a deal with Brussels.
‘Stupidest act of narcissism to date’: Congressman nails Trump for desperate Hurricane Dorian map
Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) nailed President Donald Trump for his desperate attempt to avoid the humiliation of not knowing which state was Alabama.
Trump was ridiculed after saying that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama. The national weather service was forced to issue a fact check, calling out the president's false statement. The hurricane is hitting Georgia, which prompted some to wonder if Trump mixed up the location of the two states.