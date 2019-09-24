‘Judge Napolitano is a fool’: Tucker Carlson’s guest rips Fox News analyst for saying Trump committed a crime

All is not well within the Fox News family as the network struggles to react to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launching an impeachment inquiry.

Shep Smith interviewed Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano on Tuesday, who explained how President Donald Trump confessed to committing a crime.

“So, that to which the president has admitted is in and of itself a crime?” Smith asked Judge Napolitano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, it is the same crime for which the Trump Organization was investigated by Bob Mueller, who decided not to seek an indictment because there wasn’t enough evidence,” he replied.

“Well, no, he said he didn’t seek an indictment because he wasn’t charged because of the DOJ rule that said, ‘you can lay it out, but you can’t charge,’” Smith noted.

“That’s on the obstruction of justice, whether or not there was a conspiracy between the Russians and Trump campaign,” Napolitano replied. “He said there’s some evidence but not enough to indict. It’s the same crime: an agreement or solicitation for assistance for an American campaign regulated by the Federal Elections Commission where you are seeking assistance from a foreign government. That’s a crime.”

On Tuesday evening, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson noted that Napolitano said Trump admitted to committing a crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I think Judge Napolitano is a fool, and I what he said today is foolish. No, it is not a crime,” argued Joe DiGenova.

Watch: