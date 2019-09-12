Julián Castro pounces on Joe Biden at Dem debate: ‘I’m fulfilling the legacy of Obama and you’re not’

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro accused former Vice President Joe Biden of failing to fulfill the legacy of President Barack Obama.
During Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Castro argued that Biden’s health care plan “leaves 10 million people uncovered.”
“That’s a big difference, because Barack Obama’s vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered,” Castro said. “He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that. Your plan would not.”
Biden objected to Castro’s assertion that some Americans would have to “buy in” to Biden’s plan.
“You just said that two minutes ago,” Castro charged. “You just two minutes ago said they would have to buy in.”
“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” he asked, talking over the former vice president. “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”
Castro insisted that his plan would automatically enroll Americans so that they do not have to opt-in.
“That is a big difference,” he added. “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”
“That will be a surprise to him,” Biden griped.
