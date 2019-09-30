‘Just absurd’: Flood of ridicule as Trump readies executive order to stop ‘socialist destruction’ of government-run Medicare
“Not only did Trump’s own budget make deep cuts to Medicare, but can someone explain to me how a socialist program can be saved from socialism?”
Progressives responded with a mixture of alarm and ridicule to news that President Donald Trump is planning later this week to sign an executive order to “protect” Medicare, a government-run program, from “socialist destruction.”
The Washington Post reported that the executive order, which Trump is set to unveil Thursday during a trip to Florida, is part of a concerted attack on the push for Medicare for All, a proposal championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and backed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Yes, only Trump save MEDICARE, a government-run health care program, from socialism https://t.co/0oUmy01s3Y
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 29, 2019
Not only did Trump’s own budget make deep cuts to Medicare, but can someone explain to me how a socialist program can be saved from socialism? https://t.co/u7JvGqENQs
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 29, 2019
Observers said Trump’s planned executive order is reminiscent of the infamous “keep your government hands off my Medicare” line that was shouted at a Republican lawmaker during a town hall in 2009, in the heat of the fight over the Affordable Care Act.
“I understand why people like Trump and [Vice President Joe] Biden try to scare old people about Medicare for All. Scaring old people is time-tested!” HuffPost reporter Jeffrey Young tweeted Sunday. “But the idea that giving government healthcare to everyone somehow means taking it from people who already have government healthcare is just absurd.”
KEEP THE GOVERNMENT’S HANDS OFF MY MEDICARE!!1! https://t.co/tBj5tBKjdV
— Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) September 29, 2019
Others recounted Republicans’ vehement opposition to the creation of Medicare in response to Trump’s fearmongering executive order:
Republicans ca. 1965: MEDICARE IS SOCIALISM!!! It must be stopped.
Republicans ca. 2019: Only we can protect your Medicare from the evil socialists who want to take it away from you. https://t.co/6SBZh0xH11
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) September 29, 2019
For those unfamiliar with the 1960s anti-Medicare argument, here it is put mellifluously by Ronald Reagan. https://t.co/u4ZG8mv95F
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) September 29, 2019
While the full details of the executive order have not yet been released to the public, the Post reported that the order could call for further privatization of Medicare by expanding “plans offered through Medicare Advantage.”
Progressives warned that, as with Republican calls to “save” Social Security, Trump’s executive order could mean attempted cuts to the crucial program, which covers tens of millions of elderly Americans and people with disabilities.
“Donald Trump plans to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” tweeted People for Bernie.
‘Just absurd’: Flood of ridicule as Trump readies executive order to stop ‘socialist destruction’ of government-run Medicare
"Not only did Trump's own budget make deep cuts to Medicare, but can someone explain to me how a socialist program can be saved from socialism?"
Progressives responded with a mixture of alarm and ridicule to news that President Donald Trump is planning later this week to sign an executive order to "protect" Medicare, a government-run program, from "socialist destruction."
Breaking Banner
Trump issues ugly threat to arrest Adam Schiff for treason as impeachment gains momentum
President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as impeachment gained momentum.
Polls showed a sharp uptick in public support for impeachment as a series of bombshell revelations showed Trump pressured Ukraine to cook up damaging campaign information against Joe Biden.
The president has attacked a whistleblower who revealed Trump's call with the Ukrainian president, and he has complained that Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, had paraphrased that call during a hearing last week.
Rural hospital closings reach crisis stage, leaving millions without nearby health care
Presidential candidates and other politicians have talked about the rural health crisis in the U.S., but they are not telling rural Americans anything new. Rural Americans know all too well what it feels like to have no hospital and emergency care when they break a leg, go into early labor, or have progressive chronic diseases, such as diabetes and congestive heart failure.
More than 20% of our nation’s rural hospitals, or 430 hospitals across 43 states, are near collapse. This is despite the fact that rural hospitals are not only crucial for health care but also survival of their small rural communities. Since 2010, 113 rural hospitals across the country have closed, with 18% being in Texas, where we live.