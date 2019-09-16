Kamala Harris says the Senate will probably ‘coddle’ Kavanaugh — but Americans deserve a new investigation anyway
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speculated that any investigation done through the impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh would likely be far from ethical or accurate. Still, however, Harris wants to see it happen.
“The invisible/not so invisible hand of the White House was basically orchestrating, choreographing, curating, what the Judiciary Committee would learn about this nominee to serve for a lifetime on the highest court in our land, a court that is supposed to do the work of justice, a court where inscribed in the marble that houses it,” Harris told Maddow on Monday.
She said that government buildings proclaim “justice under the law” but when given an opportunity to ensure exactly that, the U.S. Senate had a “sham” hearing while the FBI did a “sham” investigation into complaints about Kavanaugh.
“And when we talk about expecting that people will have a sense of respect for the system of justice, we have to recognize that the process by which he was confirmed has created a crisis of confidence in that court,” Harris said. “So, yes, I’ve called for impeachment. There — I believe that is the clearest way for us to get an investigation of these allegations and we should open an investigation of these allegations, and I know some have said, ‘Well, it’s probably going to go nowhere because it will come over to the Senate if the House returns articles of impeachment and then it will go nowhere in the Senate because we’ve seen the majority in the Senate, you know, frankly, coddle the misbehavior of this president.'”
She went on to say that in the end, it comes down to the American people and the faith in the system of justice.
Watch the clip below:
CNN
‘He started this’: CNN’s Cuomo obliterates pro-Trump lobbyist for defending the decision to exit the Iran deal
On Monday, following the attack on Saudi oil facilities that President Donald Trump says was carried out by Iran, CNN's Chris Cuomo clashed with pro-Trump lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp by pointing out that it was Trump who escalated tensions with Iran in the first place.
"Now this is something of his own reckoning," said Cuomo. "He blew up that Iran deal ... He had nothing to replace it with. He just thought doing this is disruptive, this is why they brought me here. He loosed that company on the Middle East. They are vindictive and old and savvy as we both know as students of history. He started this. This is maybe the biggest threat to his presidency, Matt."
‘WTF is he wearing?’ Sean Spicer viciously mocked after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ salsa debut
The new season of Dancing with the Stars" introduced an eager and smiling Sean Spicer during it's Monday season opener. The former spokesperson for President Donald Trump came out on stage with a neon green ruffled shirt tucked into white pants. He appeared to pump his fists in the air as he took the stage.
https://twitter.com/mattwilstein/status/1173751745081528320
When it was Spicer's turn to dance, he managed to perform far better than his lies in the White House briefing room. After so much experience tap-dancing around issues, it was assumed Spicer would do well, but like many political leaders, he struggled to find the rhythm.
Breaking Banner
Trump is flexing his executive power to brazenly disobey the law — and it looks like he’s going to get away with it
What can’t executive power do? If you ask the Trump administration, the answer seems to be almost nothing.
Consider just the news Monday night. We know that the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire — who was only installed in his position because President Donald Trump forced the rightful successor, Sue Gordon, to resign — is withholding a whistleblower’s report that has been deemed by the inspector general to be both “credible” and “urgent.”