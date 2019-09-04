Quantcast
‘King drinks from throne’: Internet rips Steve King for drinking from toilet to prove migrants are being treated well

On Wednesday, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tried to prove that the media and Democrats were lying about the mistreatment of migrants in detention facilities, where women were allegedly told to drink out of the toilet. And to prove it, he drank from the same device they were given — a bizarre and unappetizing combination of a drinking fountain and a toilet.

Following NBC News’ Maura Barrett reporting that King pronounced the toilet water “very good,” King posted a video of himself to clarify that he drank from the faucet rather than the bowl — and blasted the media’s coverage of his stunt as “click bait for Snowflakes”:

King’s remarks were met with ruthless mockery from social media — and criticism from many others who pointed out that unlike King, many migrants actually were told to drink from the bowl because the spout wasn’t working:

