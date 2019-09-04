‘King drinks from throne’: Internet rips Steve King for drinking from toilet to prove migrants are being treated well

On Wednesday, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tried to prove that the media and Democrats were lying about the mistreatment of migrants in detention facilities, where women were allegedly told to drink out of the toilet. And to prove it, he drank from the same device they were given — a bizarre and unappetizing combination of a drinking fountain and a toilet.

Following NBC News’ Maura Barrett reporting that King pronounced the toilet water “very good,” King posted a video of himself to clarify that he drank from the faucet rather than the bowl — and blasted the media’s coverage of his stunt as “click bait for Snowflakes”:

Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes! https://t.co/2mWRoxv1uW pic.twitter.com/B0kD3N5Vmj — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 4, 2019

King’s remarks were met with ruthless mockery from social media — and criticism from many others who pointed out that unlike King, many migrants actually were told to drink from the bowl because the spout wasn’t working:

KING DRINKS FROM THRONE — Mike (@ThePantau) September 4, 2019

Hey Steve, if you’d paid closer attention to her visit you’d know that the water fountains weren’t working where the women were housed. As usual you’re making a fool of yourself. — MB (@Sugarcubedog) September 4, 2019

How about taking a drink out of the toilet bowl ? Which is what migrant women were told to do by CBP because the water fountains were broken. — Carlos Perea (@CarlosIran1) September 4, 2019

Now drink from it right after 50 people used it as the actual toilet that it is. Get your face right down in there and make sure you film it. — Pex, The Banh Mi Enthusiast (@InternetApex) September 4, 2019

sir you can come to my home and drink from the toilet anytime. — bleaks (@bleakfacts) September 4, 2019

Sir THANK YOU for ur leadership on toilet drinking but mostly for FIGHTING for INCEST. If Ms. “Ocasio-cortez” takes over 4 Herr Trump she won’t fight 4 incest lovers like you. All we want is a fair shake not snowflakes LOL — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 4, 2019

Speaking of toilets how is your re-election campaign going? https://t.co/ORbNrNOYy3 — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) September 4, 2019