‘Largest polar expedition in history’ to probe Arctic climate
A team of scientists from 19 countries will set off for the Arctic on Friday, aiming to freeze their ship into the polar ice for a year to research the changing climate.
Aboard the massive icebreaker Polarstern, belonging to Germany’s Alfred Wegener polar and marine research institute, researchers hope to glean new understanding of the region.
The 140 million-euro ($155 million) mission will study the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice, ecosystem and natural processes — looking to build a picture of how climate change is affecting the region and the entire world.
“No other region of the world has warmed as quickly as the Arctic in the past decades,” mission leader and atmospheric scientist Markus Rex said on the “Mosaic” (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate) website.
“At the beginning of this year, we had an extreme case where the central Arctic was warmer than in Germany,” Rex added.
“It’s almost the epicentre of global warming. At the same time, we know little about this region so far.”
He warned: “We won’t be able to accurately predict our climate if we don’t have reliable forecasts for the Arctic.”
– 150 days of darkness –
The Polarstern will set off from Tromso, Norway and then moor to a huge iceberg before drifting for almost a year through the central polar region — the ice freezing at least 1.5 metres (five feet) thick around it as winter draws in.
A fleet of four icebreakers from Russia, China and Sweden, as well as aeroplanes and helicopters, will resupply the ship and rotate crew members in and out.
But while the expedition has been eight years in the making, its 2,500-kilometre (1,550 mile) journey through temperatures as low as minus degrees 45 Celsius (minus 49 Fahrenheit) and 150 days and nights of darkness will be unpredictable.
Once frozen in place, the Polarstern itself will remain home to all the expedition members — around 100 people at any one time.
Around it, a miniature city of science will spring up on the ice, divided into sections to keep the different researchers’ experiments from interfering with one another.
One will provide a launching spot for underwater robots investigating the world below the ice and the seafloor, while another will be the base for investigating the ice and snow and how they interact with air and water.
A third section focuses on study of the seawater itself, with a heated tent keeping samples above freezing point, while still another will bristle with sensor masts and tethered balloons probing the atmosphere.
The runway and a network of sensors spreading up to 50 kilometres from the ship complete the picture — as well as a team of at least six lookouts on “polar bear watch”.
The View explodes in confusion after Meghan McCain makes Trump’s Ukraine debacle all about herself
Meghan McCain managed to place herself at the center of a debate about a whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.
"The View" grappled with reports that Trump dangled U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information against Joe Biden, and co-host Abby Huntsman agreed that was an impeachable offense -- but expressed doubts about the accuracy.
"This is a blown-up story and we have no facts, there's no gray area," Huntsman said. "It's black and white, and that would give Trump all the more ammunition if this isn't even true to say, this is what the media does."
Dem lawmaker encourages acting-DNI to ignore White House and deliver the whistleblower report directly to Congress
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump's actions that the president's administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.
Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.
"This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don't want this in our democracy," Swalwell explained. "You know, that's why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this."
‘Young people have had enough’: Global climate strike youth activists on why they are marching today
Today is the Global Climate Strike, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. As people took to the streets in Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia, we host a roundtable discussion with youth activists organizing marches in the United States — in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis — ahead of next week’s U.N. Climate Action Summit. We are joined by Xiye Bastida, a 17-year-old climate justice activist originally from Mexico who is an organizer with Fridays for Future New York and a student at Beacon High School in New York; Katie Eder, a 19-year-old climate justice activist who founded the Future Coalition, where she is currently the executive director; Juwaria Jama, a 15-year-old and first-generation Somali from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is with U.S. Youth Climate Strikes and is the co-state lead for the Minnesota Youth Climate Strike; and Isra Hirsi, a high school junior and executive director of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, daughter of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.