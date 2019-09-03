Quantcast
Last Republican left in New Jersey’s congressional delegation faces a challenge from his own intern

6 mins ago

The sole Republican representative in the 12-seat New Jersey congressional delegation has challenger: his previous intern, who is running as a Democrat, Roll Call reports.

Thirty-nine year old Stephanie Schmid, 39, a human rights activist worked for Rep. Chris Smith’s congressional office when she was in high school 23 years ago.

She explained to WHYY radio that although her experienced helped shape her political evolution, she ultimately realized Smith’s values did not match hers.

“Even though I was only 16, I knew then that we did not share the same values, particularly when it comes to women’s rights and equality,” Schmid told the station.

“It’s time for Chris Smith to be sent into retirement back in Virginia, where he lives and owns a home, and he no longer represents the values of New Jersey and my community,” Schmid said.

