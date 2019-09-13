Lawyers say it is ‘clear’ grand jury has not indicted Andrew McCabe

Attorneys for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe are urging federal prosecutors to drop the case against him, saying it is “clear” the grand jury refused to indict him. McCabe has been a target of President Donald Trump and some believe the attempt to prosecute him is political, or an effort to go after the president’s political enemies.

Noting that both The New York Times and the Washington Post “published stories suggesting that the grand jury may have declined to vote in favor of charges,” McCabe’s attorney writes “the only fair and just result is for you to accept the grand jury’s decision and end these proceedings.”

They also warn that if the grand jury declined to indict, “the justice manual compels you not to resubmit the case to the same or a different grand jury.”

The Washington Post adds that McCabe’s legal team “has asked federal prosecutors in D.C. whether a grand jury had rejected their bid to indict the FBI’s former acting director on charges of lying to investigators, pointing to media inquiries and news accounts detailing a series of unusual events in the case.”

The letter was posted to Twitter by Politico national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand, who is also an MSNBC contributor.

