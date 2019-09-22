Quantcast
‘Left wing hack’: Fox News fans lose it after anchor calls Ukraine allegations ‘a problem’ for Trump

35 mins ago

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network on Sunday after host Arthel Neville grilled New York Congressman Peter King (R) about President Donald Trump’s alleged effort to get Ukraine to help him defeat Joe Biden.

Neville twice asked King about Trump’s Ukraine scandal, and both times he evaded the question by saying that Congress does not have a right to know the details of Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders.

On her third attempt, Neville got to the point by noting Trump’s alleged actions are “a problem.”

“We don’t know that it’s true, we hope it’s not true,” the Fox News host said of the allegations against Trump. “But if there is a possibility that our president used his office to put pressure on a foreign government — president-elect — to dig into his possible, potential political opponent, then that’s a problem.”

“And that’s all I’m asking, sir,” she explained. “Is that something that concerns you, that that’s what you would want to get to the bottom of?”

For his part, King seemed to quickly admit the charges should be looked into “if that’s what happened.”

“But again,” he added, “I think the president of the United States has the right to carry on these conversations.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Fox News viewers expressed outraged over the line of questioning.


WATCH: Trump admits he talked to Ukraine president about Joe Biden and his son

16 mins ago

September 22, 2019

President Donald Trump Sunday morning admitted he brought up Joe Biden and the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden while speaking with the President of Ukraine.

“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption,” Trump said, speaking to reporters from the White House lawn.

Watch:

BREAKING: President Trump admits that he talked to the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Biden. #MTP #IfItsSunday@kristenwelker: "From the president's perspective, the only way to put this story to bed is to release the transcript." pic.twitter.com/aaJ6DjMN0E

New York Times battered on MSNBC for pushing smear of Hunter Biden in order to maintain access to Trump

42 mins ago

September 22, 2019

An "AM Joy" panel jumped all over the New York Times for pushing a widely debunked smear of Hunter Biden promoted by Donald Trump, saying the newspaper is more interested in maintaining their access to the Oval Office than debunking the lie.

Speaking with host Joy Reid -- who noted that her producers asked for comment from the Times but were rebuffed -- MSNBC regular Maria Teresa Kumar scorched the Times, as well as reporter Ken Vogel, for the uncritical parroting of the president's smear.

