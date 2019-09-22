‘Left wing hack’: Fox News fans lose it after anchor calls Ukraine allegations ‘a problem’ for Trump

Fox News viewers lashed out at the network on Sunday after host Arthel Neville grilled New York Congressman Peter King (R) about President Donald Trump’s alleged effort to get Ukraine to help him defeat Joe Biden.

Neville twice asked King about Trump’s Ukraine scandal, and both times he evaded the question by saying that Congress does not have a right to know the details of Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her third attempt, Neville got to the point by noting Trump’s alleged actions are “a problem.”

“We don’t know that it’s true, we hope it’s not true,” the Fox News host said of the allegations against Trump. “But if there is a possibility that our president used his office to put pressure on a foreign government — president-elect — to dig into his possible, potential political opponent, then that’s a problem.”

“And that’s all I’m asking, sir,” she explained. “Is that something that concerns you, that that’s what you would want to get to the bottom of?”

For his part, King seemed to quickly admit the charges should be looked into “if that’s what happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But again,” he added, “I think the president of the United States has the right to carry on these conversations.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News viewers expressed outraged over the line of questioning.

Arthel Neville carrying water for #SlimyJoe on #FoxNews #AmericasNewsroom. Peter King might as well been interviewed by Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Looking forward to the day there is an alternative to #FauxNews #FoxNews. #TrumpTV? Investigate #CrookedJoe not #UkraineWitchHunt — Pete Kent (@PeteKent01) September 22, 2019

Arthel on Fox is such a dishonest commentator interview with peter king about Ukraine today! Continues to interrupt if she don’t get the answer she wants! Can’t watch her bias and bigotry! No creditably honest person would even listen to her B/S ! — Jim (@marineshamus) September 22, 2019

Arthel “bad wig” Neville must be exhausted carrying water for CNN. How does @FoxNews allow her to report on a story with no concrete evidence of her accusations? What the President says to a foreign leader on a phone call is NOT for an UNELECTED deep state bureaucrat to interpret — 🇺🇸5280_KAG🇺🇸 (@ThunderBlazing) September 22, 2019

Okay, was just watching Fox News. Arthel Neville interviewing Congressman King. Could have been MSNBC or CNN no difference nice smirk arthel Fox is just not watchable on the weekends — Harrybur (@bmburkin1) September 22, 2019

Isn't it timely how Arthel Neville always cuts off Republicans making a point in defense of Trump? Just another left wing hack who should be working for CNN not Fox. — lkdlikenatialie (@mynoofie) September 22, 2019

Arthel Neville must hang out with Shep. Terrible in segment with Peter King. — Tom Keith (@geoames) September 22, 2019

What the heck is wrong with them at fox news arthel starts out with politofact and says their is no proof Biden's cohersed ukrain into fireing prosecutor

for son or they wouldn't get us dollars .i saw saw him brag about it right on ur network is video true or at them politifact — alex (@heros11111) September 22, 2019