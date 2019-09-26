Legal experts warn of ‘obstruction’ and ‘intimidating a witness’ after Trump attacks whistleblower
‘The Spies and Treason, We Used to Handle It a Little Differently’ Trump Told Supporters
President Donald Trump is facing blowback after suggesting the intelligence official who filed a formal whistleblower complaint against him should be executed for the capital crime of high treason. Some legal experts are calling his comments “obstruction of justice,” and witness intimidation, while warning against retaliation.
“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information?” Trump asked at a private fundraising event Thursday. “Because that’s close to a spy,” he said, according to the L.A. Times.
“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
In a further attempt to discredit the unnamed whistleblower, Trump added, “Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call — heard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they saw — they’re almost a spy.”
And the president took a disturbing swing at the media as well.
“You know, these animals in the press,” Trump said. “They’re animals, some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet.”
One supporter present shouted, “Fake news!” led the president to repeatedly call members of the press “scum.”
“They’re scum,” Trump said. “Many of them are scum, and then you have some good reporters, but not many of them, I’ll be honest with you.”
Legal experts expressed concern and dismay.
George Conway, a prom inent conservative attorney who has successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, deemed the president’s remarks “obstruction of justice.”
Threatening actual and potential witnesses, of course, constitutes obstruction of justice. https://t.co/cgOPxOXOCl
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 26, 2019
Former Obama Associate White House Counsel:
The President just implied that numerous public servants and high ranking officials who he deems as disloyal to his personal interests perhaps should be executed. If these Senators don’t speak up soon and publicly, we will be in an even darker place as a country and world. https://t.co/xmO07AflFK
— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) September 26, 2019
National security lawyer:
Someone explain the extortion and intimidating a witness laws to this guy https://t.co/aFD3nN6SBk
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 26, 2019
Professor, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia:
Mr. President the people who spoke to the whistleblower are not spies. They are members of your national security team. But they took an oath of office to defend the United States of America, not you.
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 26, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Journalist, founder of ThinkProgress and Popular.info:
You could interpret this as Trump only saying we should murder the whistleblowers sources. Either way, it’s depraved.
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 26, 2019
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.