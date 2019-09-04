‘Like a kid changing his report card’: Political analyst nails Trump for childish Hurricane Dorian lie
President Donald Trump was caught altering a NOAA map showing an outdated projection of Hurricane Dorian going inland and hitting Florida and Georgia. The map is several days old and appeared to have Sharpie drawn on it to show the storm going where he mistakenly tweeted it was going. The hurricane isn’t headed in that direction now, but for some reason, Trump held a briefing to justify his incorrect.
NBC News political analyst Elise Jordan told MSNBC host Chuck Todd that the lie wasn’t even done well.
“But this is the part where you’re just like what did we disrupt?” Todd said of Trump’s followers who wanted to “disrupt” Washington by electing the president. “This is the disruption you wanted?”
You get President Trump’s ignorance and his obstinance and his complete inability to tell the truth and also his lack of basic geography,” she said. “I think a 13-year-old that doctors their report card, their parents usually can do. They don’t do that good of a job. Actually, I’m showing my age, the day we had handwritten report cards, but still.”
Todd recalled a 3rd-grade version of himself trying to forge his father’s signature on his report card.
“He’s not smooth or savvy enough to not tell this absolutely ridiculous and dumb lie,” Jordan told Todd.
Watch the full exchange below:
‘Undermining military readiness’: Utah’s GOP senators slam Trump for blowing defense funds on his wall
On Wednesday, Huffington Post correspondent Igor Bobic reported that both of Utah's Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, have spoken out against President Donald Trump's newly-released plan to divert funding from military projects to construct his border wall — a plan that would strip their own state of $54 million:
Lee and Romney, 2 GOP senators who opposed emergency declaration, slam Trump admin's use of $54 million dedicated to their state to build the wall. Romney says in a statement that the move is "undermining military readiness."
House Democrats subpoena DHS for documents on Trump’s offer of pardons in exchange for illegal acts
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday afternoon issued a subpoena to the Dept. of Homeland Security to obtain evidence of President Donald Trump's reported promises of pardons in exchange for illegal acts by White House staffers.
Politico's reporters broke the news:
BREAKING: The Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security for documents relate dto Trump's alleged offer of pardons.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 4, 2019
‘His ego can’t stand that we know he lied’: Internet ridicules Trump for trying to avoid humiliation with Sharpie map
The internet again questioned the sanity and mental health of President Donald Trump for drawing his own hurricane projection map to justify his misidentification about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.
Trump's lies generally don't put people's lives in danger, but in the case of the hurricane, Trump's confusion about which states were in the path could have created a problem. The National Weather Service quickly issued a correction, but Trump still doubled down on his mistake, trying to claim he was giving the correct information at the time.