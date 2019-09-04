‘Like a kid changing his report card’: Political analyst nails Trump for childish Hurricane Dorian lie

President Donald Trump was caught altering a NOAA map showing an outdated projection of Hurricane Dorian going inland and hitting Florida and Georgia. The map is several days old and appeared to have Sharpie drawn on it to show the storm going where he mistakenly tweeted it was going. The hurricane isn’t headed in that direction now, but for some reason, Trump held a briefing to justify his incorrect.

NBC News political analyst Elise Jordan told MSNBC host Chuck Todd that the lie wasn’t even done well.

“But this is the part where you’re just like what did we disrupt?” Todd said of Trump’s followers who wanted to “disrupt” Washington by electing the president. “This is the disruption you wanted?”

You get President Trump’s ignorance and his obstinance and his complete inability to tell the truth and also his lack of basic geography,” she said. “I think a 13-year-old that doctors their report card, their parents usually can do. They don’t do that good of a job. Actually, I’m showing my age, the day we had handwritten report cards, but still.”

Todd recalled a 3rd-grade version of himself trying to forge his father’s signature on his report card.

“He’s not smooth or savvy enough to not tell this absolutely ridiculous and dumb lie,” Jordan told Todd.

