Lily Adams helped her grandmother Ann Richards win Texas. Can she get Kamala Harris to the White House?

As a young child, Adams was frequently at her governor grandmother’s side. Now she’s continuing her family’s political legacy.

It’s possible that Lily Adams’ political baptism at a Baylor University homecoming parade is what most prepared the Democratic operative for the tone of the Trump era.

Dressed in a red, white and blue dress, she tried in earnest to charm the crowds from a ’57 Ford pickup truck. One angry parade-goer remained less than delighted and wanted her to know it. He marched up to her makeshift float, got in her face and gave her the middle finger.

It was 1990. And she was a 3-year-old.

Appalling at the time, the story now evokes amused howls among her friends in Democratic social circles. At 32, Adams is known first in Washington as a reserved but talented operative who is going places and a top aide to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The subheadline to her professional persona: She is former Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ granddaughter.

“She had a huge impact on Lily. They were very close,” said Adams’ mother, former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, who described the Baylor incident in her memoir. “I feel like I was the genetic link between Lily and her grandmother.”

These three women comprise a most rare American development: a three-generation political matriarchy. While there are prominent men in the Richards family, including Adams’ union-organizing father, Kirk Adams, the women are the dominant forces in this Texas clan. And as Ann Richards’ first-born grandchild, Adams was uniquely close to her grandmother and is the only member of her generation to be professionally involved in politics.