Lindsey Graham launches into hysterics over Ukraine: ‘To impeach any president over a phone call is insane’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week insisted that President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president is a “nothing burger” when it comes to impeachment.
Graham spoke to reporters just moments after the White House released a transcript of Trump asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
“From my point of view to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham said. “Joe Biden is a very good friend, but we can’t have a country where one side looks at and the other one does not.”
The senator added: “The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He was the target of the phone call. He felt fine with what happened. I have read it just like you have. You can make your own decision, but from a quid pro quo aspect of the phone call, there’s nothing there suggesting that the prosecutor may have been fired because of a conflict of interest.”
According to Graham, it was “very appropriate” for Trump to suggest Ukraine investigate the Bidens.
In 1999, Graham voted to impeach President Bill Clinton, who was accused of lying about an affair.
Bill Barr is ‘a central figure’ in the Ukraine scandal and must recuse himself: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin
On Wednesday, the White House released a rough transcript of President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian leaders, not only confirming the president pressured them to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, but also revealing that he urged them to get in touch with Attorney General William Barr to help.
CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down why this is a huge development — and why it could mean that Barr will face unavoidable pressure to recuse himself from any Ukraine investigation just as his predecessor Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from Russia.
Trump ‘will drown us in a blizzard of lies’ to fight impeachment: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
On CNN Wednesday, "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz previewed how President Donald Trump is likely to respond to impeachment efforts — and warned that he will get ever more erratic.
"I think in psychological terms, they sometimes call this labile, which is swinging in a motion from one extreme to the other," said Schwartz. "I think he is subdued at one moment. He calls Nancy Pelosi, wants to get this figured out. And on the other hand, publicly, he goes out on the attack. He’s never much in control of his emotions. They’re running him."
"First of all, this is the Roy Cohn legacy," said Schwartz. "This is what Roy Cohn taught him to do as a young man, which he’s been doing over and over, hundreds and hundreds of times, under any situation where he feels threatened. So the first piece of this is set the narrative, so he’s in the seat because he’s the president with the most ability to go out to the largest number of people. And what he’ll do now is he’ll flip the story. He’s already flipping the story ... 'It’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s, they’re out to get us again.' It’s get people to shift their perspective on this or particularly the base, which is what he’s aiming at overwhelmingly."
‘You’re making that up’: CNN’s Erin Burnett destroys GOP congressman for peddling Ukraine conspiracy theories
On Tuesday, CNN's Erin Burnett asked Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) whether he would condemn President Donald Trump if the allegations are true that he tried to strong-arm Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and he denied, deflected, and tried to push Trump's own conspiracy theory.
"If the president asked Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival, it would be in the extreme," said Burnett. "He did say he asked him, you don't have a problem with that on its face?"
"I don't want to get into hypotheticals," said Zeldin. "We were able to see a video of Vice President Biden, who is specifically stating that he threatened — Biden with his own words, threatened the Ukrainian leadership of taking away $1 billion from the Ukraine if they don't fire their state prosecutor."