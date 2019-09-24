Macron urges Iran, US to restart negotiations in address to UN
The United States and Iran need to take a leap of faith and show some courage to build peace, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he urged them and key powers to negotiate to avoid a wider conflict across the Middle East.
“The attacks on Saudi Arabia have changed the situation. Today the risk is (that things) flare up because of a miscalculation or a disproportionate response,” Macron said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly.
“More than ever, the time has come to restart negotiations between the U.S., Iran, the parties to the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and concerned regional powers.”
He said he as neither naive nor believed in miracles, but said it was time to build peace.
“It takes courage to build peace,” he said, adding that he would continue his recent efforts to bring all sides to the negotiating table.
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump doctored a hurricane map — so who knows if his transcript will be complete
CNN's Jake Tapper started his Tuesday show "The Lead" explaining why the public is right to suspect whether whatever transcript President Donald Trump releases is valid.
"This afternoon President Trump announced by tweet that he will release the, 'complete, fully, declassified and unredacted transcript.' of that phone call with the Ukrainian president tomorrow," Tapper reported. "Two important caveats on that: One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So, who knows if the transcript will actually be complete."
Mitch McConnell caves to pressure and fast-tracks vote demanding whistleblower report
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has "hotlined" a Senate vote on a resolution demanding the Trump administration hand over to Congress the whistleblower report against Donald Trump.
Federal law requires such whistleblower reports to be delivered to Congress, but the Trump administration has refused while claiming an exception to the law.
"McConnell has hotlined the resolution calling for the release of the whistleblower report," Politico's Jake Sherman reported Tuesday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is asking for unanimous consent to speed the resolution.