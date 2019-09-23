Maddow breaks down how Trump’s Ukraine scandal all links back to Manafort — and the mob
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported how President Donald Trump is returning to the Paul Manafort playbook as he seeks re-election in 2020.
Manafort, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence, was Trump’s campaign chairman during the 2016 election.
Maddow reminded how weird of a selection the choice had been seen at the time.
“Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine,” Maddow reported.
“That was the cartful of baggage that Paul Manafort brought with him as a presidential campaign chairman for Trump in 2016 — at a time when the Kremlin wanted to use lots of different levers of power to try to get Donald Trump elected president. And now four years later for the re-elect, Trump is going back to Ukraine,” she noted.
“If 2016 had been a movie, you could not sell this as a sequel. You would have to sell it as a remake because apart from Paul Manafort being in prison this time around, it’s basically all the same stuff happening all over again involving all the same people,” Maddow concluded.
Watch Part I:
Watch Part II:
2020 Election
Maddow breaks down how Trump’s Ukraine scandal all links back to Manafort — and the mob
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported how President Donald Trump is returning to the Paul Manafort playbook as he seeks re-election in 2020.
Manafort, who is currently serving a federal prison sentence, was Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.
Maddow reminded how weird of a selection the choice had been seen at the time.
"Whether or not Paul Manafort, himself, is going to spend the rest of his days in prison, personally, what happened around the time that Paul Manafort was the campaign chairman for the Donald Trump for president campaign in 2016 is that however weird it seemed that the Trump campaign was hiring a guy like Manafort to come basically from Ukraine, come back to the U.S. and work on a political campaign here, I mean, what he brought with him were contacts and business partners and secret funders and organized crime-linked Kremlin connections in Ukraine," Maddow reported.
2020 Election
Here are the six GOP senators who could lose their seats if Democrats impeach Trump
Democrats could put six key Republican senators on the hot seat by forcing them to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The six include Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020.
Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville had been opposed to impeachment, but now thinks it could be smart politics that could help Democrats win back the United States Senate.
“When the facts changed, I changed my mind,” Carville told Politico.
2020 Election
Democrats will lose — ‘and probably deserve to lose’ — if Trump isn’t impeached: Ethics watchdog
The former chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration warned Democrats that they will lose the 2020 election if they refuse to impeach President Donald Trump following the latest foreign election interference scandal with Ukraine.
Painter, the vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), was interviewed by Ari Melber on MSNBC's "The Beat" on Monday.
"Richard Painter, what is your view of these reports of Donald Trump’s attempted collusion with Ukraine to go after Biden. If this alone were the only thing on the table, would you view it as an abuse of power, potentially impeachable on its own," Melber asked.