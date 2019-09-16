Maddow explains how Trump’s Transportation Sec. used her position to score big cash for her husband Mitch McConnell
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Monday show with a series of crazy current events that erupted over the weekend. One was that one of the few secretaries left in President Donald Trump’s cabinet to not be accused of wrongdoing has been outed for a corruption scandal.
In her explanation of the latest cabinet scandal, Maddow noted that Elaine Chao was caught using her position to score bigger profits for her family’s business, which ultimately paid her and her family.
“They will spin out scandals every day they are in office,” Maddow said of this latest example.
Chao makes a habit of doing events with her father, who is in control of their family’s shipping company. As she and her father sit in front of American flags and seals of the Department of Transportation, Maddow said that it’s almost like her father works there too. “Or he’s officially sponsored by them somehow.”
“She has also brought her father onto Air Force One,” Maddow continued. “She has talked in interviews about her father and President Trump having such a good relationship, which is nice, you know, aw, it’s her dad. But it’s also been awesome and very highly capitalized on by the family business that her dad runs. As they have been trying to project their international reach, their apparent endorsement by the U.S. government, they’ve been turning that into their own business interests.”
According to reports, Chao tried to arrange for her family to meet with the Chinese government as part of her official trip as transportation secretary. The State Department was told to set up the meetings, and that’s when they intervened, and it was ultimately canceled.
“It’s also worth noting that as Elaine Chao has used her public position to boost her family’s business over the past few years, her family has also reportedly given millions of dollars to her and her husband, the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell,” Maddow explained. “Which means that if she has been using her public position to boost the fortunes of her family business, well, her family’s fortune has been in an immediate sense, turned right around and parceled out to her and her husband while she has been doing that.”
It’s expected that Chao will likely deny any cooperation, just like the other secretaries that were outed for their scandals.
Watch the Maddow opener below:
CNN
‘Not a single Republican reached out to ask what can we do’: Trump’s ‘my African-American’ fan blasts GOP
President Donald Trump once called Gregory Cheadle "My African-American" during a California campaign rally in 2016, but now Trump's champion is out and he says it's due to the GOP's white supremacy.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Cheadle asked how any person of color could be part of a party that doesn't want them.
"Well, he and the party have just shown that they have no interest in any of group but white," said Cheadle. "Whites are the primary group. Everyone else may get crumbs. But his agenda is targeted towards benefitting whites. For the GOP as well. The GOP is they want to slash Social Security. They want to slash welfare. They don't say diddly-squat about cutting subsidies, loan guarantees, government contracts and whatever else for the wealthy. So they're all about themselves."
CNN
The real reason Trump is so jealous of Obama is that he might win an Emmy: Trump biographer
A CNN panel broke out into laughter talking about President Donald Trump's pathetic jealousy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama.
Obama's new book is slated to score major profits, so he was given a substantial advance for the book. Former first lady Michelle Obama has already enjoyed considerable success from the release of her book and tour. The couple has since made a production deal with Netflix for their company that will focus on fiction and non-fiction stories with a positive social message. Meanwhile, Trump is struggling to win reelection.
"Why is this president so fixated on the former president?" wondered Lemon. "Whether it is North Korea, federal judges, a racist birther lie about the former president not being born here, that’s the one that got him into the political scene. It seems like this president has an obsession with former President Obama. What’s going on?"
CNN
‘Money can’t buy class’: CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump for looking pathetic against Obama
CNN host Don Lemon mocked President Donald Trump for being classless up against former President Barack Obama. Over the weekend, Trump has complained about Obama being able to have lucrative book deals and for starting a production company for films and documentaries that promote the social good.
"This started all the way back when we walked out of that deal," said former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), referring to Trump's hatred of the Iran deal. "And earlier in your monologue, you said something very interesting, something I can’t figure out. Why is he angry at Barack Obama? Donald Trump’s president. I mean I was never angry at anybody else that had the job that I then got. I don’t get that. And if that anger is what drove us to walk away from this Iran agreement, that’s a tragedy. Big, big mistake."