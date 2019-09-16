Maddow explains how Trump’s Transportation Sec. used her position to score big cash for her husband Mitch McConnell

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Monday show with a series of crazy current events that erupted over the weekend. One was that one of the few secretaries left in President Donald Trump’s cabinet to not be accused of wrongdoing has been outed for a corruption scandal.

In her explanation of the latest cabinet scandal, Maddow noted that Elaine Chao was caught using her position to score bigger profits for her family’s business, which ultimately paid her and her family.

“They will spin out scandals every day they are in office,” Maddow said of this latest example.

Chao makes a habit of doing events with her father, who is in control of their family’s shipping company. As she and her father sit in front of American flags and seals of the Department of Transportation, Maddow said that it’s almost like her father works there too. “Or he’s officially sponsored by them somehow.”

“She has also brought her father onto Air Force One,” Maddow continued. “She has talked in interviews about her father and President Trump having such a good relationship, which is nice, you know, aw, it’s her dad. But it’s also been awesome and very highly capitalized on by the family business that her dad runs. As they have been trying to project their international reach, their apparent endorsement by the U.S. government, they’ve been turning that into their own business interests.”

According to reports, Chao tried to arrange for her family to meet with the Chinese government as part of her official trip as transportation secretary. The State Department was told to set up the meetings, and that’s when they intervened, and it was ultimately canceled.

“It’s also worth noting that as Elaine Chao has used her public position to boost her family’s business over the past few years, her family has also reportedly given millions of dollars to her and her husband, the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell,” Maddow explained. “Which means that if she has been using her public position to boost the fortunes of her family business, well, her family’s fortune has been in an immediate sense, turned right around and parceled out to her and her husband while she has been doing that.”

It’s expected that Chao will likely deny any cooperation, just like the other secretaries that were outed for their scandals.

Watch the Maddow opener below: