Maddow is visibly shocked Trump is claiming in court the president can’t even be investigated

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC was flabbergasted by the latest court moves by President Donald Trump as he continues to hide his tax returns from investigators.
The host noted the ongoing legal battle Trump is waging to keep his accounting firm, Mazars, from handing over eight years of his tax returns to New York state investigators.
The host was shocked by the headline on the front-page of The Washington Post website.
The host read from Trump’s legal argument.
“The president cannot be ‘subject to the criminal process’ while in office,” read one quote. “Nor can he be investigated, indicted, or otherwise subjected to criminal process.”
“Nor can he be investigated? Wait a second,” Maddow said.
“Make no doubt about it, there’s a reason this is on the front page The New York Times right now. The president is not just claiming you can’t indict a sitting president, the president is now claiming you can’t investigate a sitting president,” Maddow explained.
“And now it’s the contention of the Trump Administration that not only can a president not be indicted, he can’t be investigated — at all — for anything. No matter what he does,” she explained.
“But it is a remarkable thing to see it in black and white. And that is just what they are claiming that the president really could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone in cold blood. Not only are they now claiming that he could not be indicted for doing that, they are now claiming he could not be investigated as to whether or not he did it — no matter how many people saw him do it in broad daylight,” Maddow noted.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
