Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow shocked the U.S. lost ‘priceless’ spy in Russia because Intel community can’t trust Trump

Published

41 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported how President Donald Trump cost the United States a “priceless” spy in the Kremlin with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s almost easier today to talk about what scandals aren’t breaking today than to list the ones that are. Today CNN had an incredibly damning exclusive report, which they had to themselves all day today. I should mention that just within the last hour, even though CNN had this exclusively all day, the crux has been matched by both NBC News and by The New York Times,” Maddow reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host read from the article.

“In a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government, multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN,” the story reported.

“But the basic story from all three outlets is the same. It’s about the intelligence community in 2017 taking a dramatic step to protect an incredibly important intelligence asset who was working for the U.S. government from inside the Russian government,” she noted.

“The removal of the Russian was driven in part by concerns that President Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the source as a spy,” Maddow reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the CNN report is saying — and now NBC News and The New York Times matching it as well — is that as President, Trump so egregiously mishandled classified information — and in so doing destroyed highly sensitive foreign intelligence operations by telling the Russians about them, that U.S. Intelligence decided that President Trump might burn America’s best source inside the Russian government,” she explained.

“He might expose that person, he might get that person killed. So, they had to emergency ex-filtrate that person out of Russia to save his or her life,” Maddow reported. “Not only does that tell you something about our president, it also means U.S. intelligence no longer has that priceless source in the upper echelons of the Russian government.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: NBC reporter describes knocking on the door of a former top spy — living in Virginia

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Rachel Maddow on Monday interviewed an NBC News reporter who tracked down a former top spy who was living in Virginia.

"Okay, we have some breaking news for you, this came out in the past couple minutes. Big picture, as I mentioned at the top of the show, CNN was first to break this remarkable story today that the U.S. government had gone in 2017 and exfiltrated a high-level spy from inside Russia," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Video proves Trump failed to fill auditorium — even though he said ‘thousands and thousands’ couldn’t get in

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

At President Donald Trump's rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to support GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop a day ahead of the special election for the 9th District, the president boasted that people came to see him in enormous numbers.

"Just look outside, thousands and thousands of people who couldn't in," said Trump. "When people wait two or three days to get in, especially these first few rows, I just want to say thank you."

It is unclear the exact number of people who turned up to Trump's rally. As liberal opinion website Source Politics noted, however, Trump's boast of "thousands and thousands" is somewhat at odds with video footage of his rally captured by C-SPAN, which reveals that the rally attendees had not even entirely filled the auditorium:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow shocked the U.S. lost ‘priceless’ spy in Russia because Intel community can’t trust Trump

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported how President Donald Trump cost the United States a "priceless" spy in the Kremlin with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It’s almost easier today to talk about what scandals aren’t breaking today than to list the ones that are. Today CNN had an incredibly damning exclusive report, which they had to themselves all day today. I should mention that just within the last hour, even though CNN had this exclusively all day, the crux has been matched by both NBC News and by The New York Times," Maddow reported.

The host read from the article.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image