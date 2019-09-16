Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years’ worth of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.

According to the Times, the D.A.’s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is “broad,” which may indicate that the office has “expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign.” However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.

The D.A.’s office has been probing the illegal hush money payments made by former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen to Daniels and McDougal during the 2016 election.

Cohen last year was sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in arranging the illegal payments, along with other crimes. In his guilty plea, Cohen admitted to making the illegal payments “at the direction of” Trump, which seemingly implicated the president in committing a felony.