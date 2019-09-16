Quantcast
Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years’ worth of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.

According to the Times, the D.A.’s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is “broad,” which may indicate that the office has “expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign.” However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.

The D.A.’s office has been probing the illegal hush money payments made by former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen to Daniels and McDougal during the 2016 election.

Cohen last year was sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in arranging the illegal payments, along with other crimes. In his guilty plea, Cohen admitted to making the illegal payments “at the direction of” Trump, which seemingly implicated the president in committing a felony.


Trump left G7 leaders ‘mostly speechless’ with repeated stories about ‘great guy’ Kim Jong-un: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's bizarre infatuation with Kim Jong-un has reached new heights, as sources tell BuzzFeed News that the president has repeatedly regaled world leaders with the same story about his relationship with the North Korean leader.

Essentially, Trump has repeatedly told leaders about meeting Kim in Singapore in 2018 and explaining to him the origins of "Little Rocket Man," the nickname that the president swiped from the classic Elton John song and then repeatedly used to taunt North Korea's government over its missile tests.

James Murdoch thinks his father and Fox News are destroying America: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

In an interview with Jane Meyer published in the New Yorker, James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's son, suggested that his father's media empire has destroyed America.

“The connective tissue of our society is being manipulated to make us fight with each other, making us the worst versions of ourselves,” James said. “There are views I really disagree with on Fox,” he added. Plus, he admitted that he goes periods of time when he doesn't speak to his father.

The headline, "No, James Murdoch Doesn't Watch Succession," playfully alludes to the TV show about a right-wing network and the intrigues of the wealthy family behind that media empire.

