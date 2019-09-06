Quantcast
Connect with us

McConnell ripped for allowing Trump to steal millions of dollars headed for his state

Published

2 hours ago

on

Throughout President Donald Trump’s tenure, the Republican leadership has done virtually nothing to curb his harshest policies and statements. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) has been one of his worst enablers, refusing time and time again to speak out against the president no matter what he does.

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent points to McConnell’s most cowardly move yet: Trump diverting military funds to pay for a border wall, including from some of McConnell’s constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The diversion of military funds to pay for President Trump’s border wall obsession — which is taking money away from more than 100 military projects around the country, just as a junkie’s habit might take money from the grocery kitty — provides an opening to reconsider the extraordinary depths to which Mitch McConnell has sunk to enable Trump’s corruption,” Sargent writes.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time McConnell has appeased Trump.

“The Senate majority leader has not only assisted and protected Trump in doing great damage to our democracy, for naked partisan purposes, though that’s a major stain,” Sargent writes. But here, his inability to reign in Trump is especially egregious, Sargent notes.

“But McConnell also has in effect now prioritized the mission of enabling and defending Trump’s corruption over the interests of his own state and its constituents,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means military families are being deprived of decent schools for their kids. “The New York Times has a remarkable new report on the impact this will have on the military families who have eagerly awaited the school’s construction,” Sargent writes. “It means more than 500 students will continue to “cram themselves in” at another school that’s already very tight on space. That entails messy arrangements that will make it harder for students to follow lessons.”

McConnell’s response has been to blame the Democrats. A spokesperson said we wouldn’t be in this situation if Democrats work with the GOP to increase border security. Sargent isn’t buying it.

“Yet somehow, McConnell is blaming Democrats for this result, thus spinning away and continuing to enable Trump’s profoundly corrupt and destructive role in all of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump biographer says Democrats could win even bigger in 2020 than in 2018

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

The president's co-author of the 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal suggested Democrats could win even bigger in 2020 than in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats had a net gain of 41 seats in the House of Representatives in 2018.

Author Tony Schwartz envisions 2020 being even better for Democrats, with Trump losing.

“I promise not to say this again, but I do think there is a strong chance that Democrats will sweep big time in 2020, even more than in 2018 and beginning with Trump,” Schwartz posted on Twitter.

“Extremes beget reaction,” he explained.

“Trump and his enablers are on the wrong side of demography, decency and history,” Schwartz concluded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York Federal Reserve sounds new alarm on economy — chance of recession spikes to highest since 2007

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

Another day, another worrisome economic indicator.

CNN reports that the New York Federal Reserve now estimates there is a 38 percent chance of a recession occurring by August 2020, which is the highest chance of recession the NY Fed has recorded since the start of the Great Recession in 2007.

The NY Fed's recession probability index is based upon the yield spread between 10-year Treasury bonds and 3-month Treasury bonds. In a growing economy, yields on ten-year bonds are usually higher than yields on two-year bonds because there is greater risk involved in investing in a long-term bond, which means investors in those bonds demand higher payouts than investors in short-term bonds.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

McConnell ripped for allowing Trump to steal millions of dollars headed for his state

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

Throughout President Donald Trump's tenure, the Republican leadership has done virtually nothing to curb his harshest policies and statements. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) has been one of his worst enablers, refusing time and time again to speak out against the president no matter what he does.

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent points to McConnell's most cowardly move yet: Trump diverting military funds to pay for a border wall, including from some of McConnell's constituents.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image