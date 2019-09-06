McConnell ripped for allowing Trump to steal millions of dollars headed for his state

Throughout President Donald Trump’s tenure, the Republican leadership has done virtually nothing to curb his harshest policies and statements. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) has been one of his worst enablers, refusing time and time again to speak out against the president no matter what he does.

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent points to McConnell’s most cowardly move yet: Trump diverting military funds to pay for a border wall, including from some of McConnell’s constituents.

“The diversion of military funds to pay for President Trump’s border wall obsession — which is taking money away from more than 100 military projects around the country, just as a junkie’s habit might take money from the grocery kitty — provides an opening to reconsider the extraordinary depths to which Mitch McConnell has sunk to enable Trump’s corruption,” Sargent writes.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time McConnell has appeased Trump.

“The Senate majority leader has not only assisted and protected Trump in doing great damage to our democracy, for naked partisan purposes, though that’s a major stain,” Sargent writes. But here, his inability to reign in Trump is especially egregious, Sargent notes.

“But McConnell also has in effect now prioritized the mission of enabling and defending Trump’s corruption over the interests of his own state and its constituents,” he adds.

That means military families are being deprived of decent schools for their kids. “The New York Times has a remarkable new report on the impact this will have on the military families who have eagerly awaited the school’s construction,” Sargent writes. “It means more than 500 students will continue to “cram themselves in” at another school that’s already very tight on space. That entails messy arrangements that will make it harder for students to follow lessons.”

McConnell’s response has been to blame the Democrats. A spokesperson said we wouldn’t be in this situation if Democrats work with the GOP to increase border security. Sargent isn’t buying it.

“Yet somehow, McConnell is blaming Democrats for this result, thus spinning away and continuing to enable Trump’s profoundly corrupt and destructive role in all of it.”