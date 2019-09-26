Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former “fixer” to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he’s ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Davis said that he’s approached the committee chairs but that they’ve obviously been busy lately.
“I have written the three Chairs in the last week,” said Davis, “Chairman Elijah Cummings of House Oversight, Chairman Nadler of course, House Judiciary, and Chairman Schiff who we’ve seen on television today, House Intelligence. All three of those gentlemen he cooperated with before he went to prison and he’s ready to do so again.”
Listen to the clip below:
Listen to “Rick Ungar Show Highlight: Lanny Davis Says Michael Cohen Is Ready To Testify About Trump's Ukraine Call” on Spreaker.
