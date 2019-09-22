Michelle Williams just gave the perfect case to Hollywood for trusting women
Actress Michelle Williams won the best actress Emmy for her role in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and in her acceptance speech, she made the perfect case for treating women like people in Hollywood.
“I see this as an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them, and respected enough to be heard,” she told the audience. “When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different, wig, fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon.”
She then said a special thank you to her studio for paying women equal to their male counterparts.
“Because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value,” Williams continued. “Where do they put that value? they put it into their work. So, the next time a woman, especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
Watch the video below:
‘There is no defense for the president to sacrifice national security’: Ex-White House counsel on Ukraine-gate
President Barack Obama's White House counsel, Bob Bauer, explained during a Sunday MSNBC appearance that one of the worst things President Donald Trump has done in Ukraine-gate is to put American national security in jeopardy.
"Some would like to argue the law didn’t discuss bribery. Let me go beyond that," Bauer began. "There’s not a commentator on the facts that, for example, Carol laid out, and there are more facts to be found out. I think that's the responsibility of the Congress. There's not a scholar or commentator in the know that would believe for a minute it’s not an impeach offense for the president of the United States to sacrifice national security interest of the American people to his political personal gain. I mean, there's not a question about that."
Michelle Williams just gave the perfect case to Hollywood for trusting women
Actress Michelle Williams won the best actress Emmy for her role in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and in her acceptance speech, she made the perfect case for treating women like people in Hollywood.
"I see this as an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them, and respected enough to be heard," she told the audience. "When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different, wig, fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon."
CNN
Former CIA operative explains why there’s ‘probably’ a recording of Trump’s call to Ukraine
Former CIA operative Robert Baer warned during a CNN interview that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever he can to hide the transcript of his call with Ukraine from ever being released. He even went so far as to speculate that there's likely a recording of the call.
In a panel discussion Sunday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked if there was a tape of the call.
"I think there probably is one," said Baer. "The whistleblower wouldn’t come forward without good evidence. When you bring a charge against the president of the United States, you better be well-equipped to back that up. Now, I don’t know whether this was an intercepted phone call of the president of Ukraine or it’s a White House transcript itself. But I would imagine this has got so much attention, there’s got to be a transcript out there."