Michigan Republicans thank ‘Uncle Ted’ Nugent for testifying after he says their state ‘doesn’t qualify as America’

Republican lawmakers in Michigan invited conservative rocker Ted Nugent to testify even though he has said the state “doesn’t qualify as America.”

In testimony on the Michigan state House floor on Tuesday, Nugent spoke in support of a bill that would reverse a ban on deer and elk baiting. The ban was put in place in 2018 due to suspicions that chronic wasting disease (CWD) was being spread through piles of bait.

For his part, Nugent argued that the ban was ineffective because deer are “swapping spit.”

“If they think they can stop deer from swapping spit, they’re idiots,” Nugent testified, according to The Detroit News.

At the conclusion of his testimony, Republican state Rep. Jason Sheppard reportedly thanked “Uncle Ted” for appearing.

In July, Nugent told conservative host Laura Ingraham that Michigan “don’t even qualify as America anymore.”

“I was born in Detroit. You know Laura, Michigan was the arsenal of democracy,” Nugent opined. “But unfortunately it’s turned into a suburb of San Francisco now politically and it just breaks my heart.”

“California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts — politically, those states don’t even qualify as America anymore. It’s just heartbreaking.”

. @TedNugent expected to testify in support of HB 4687, which would reverse a 2018 ban on deer and elk baiting. The ban was put in place out of concern that CWD was spreading through bait piles. https://t.co/37TEe5dbUn pic.twitter.com/hrF2BUNpQr — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) September 17, 2019

Why would the @MIGOP let Ted Nugent, who is no longer a resident, represent anything an the floor of the Michigan state capital after saying our state "doesn't qualify as America"? Texas, you can have that scumbag bigot. https://t.co/WqtgiWNCMr — AndrewJClock (@AndrewJClock) September 17, 2019