Mike Pence has changed his story 3 times on why he stayed at Trump hotel for Ireland meeting: MSNBC host
MSNBC host Ari Melber noted that Vice President Mike Pence has changed his story three times for why he stayed at President Donald Trump’s resort on the west side of Ireland when his meeting was on the eastern shore. The host told his audience Wednesday, that if you’re explaining, you’re losing.
“So, if you’re re-explaining are you losing again?” Melber asked. “Because Mike Pence is revising his story a third time ongoing 180 miles out of his way all to get government money, your tax dollars into Donald Trump’s company in Ireland. This is now one day after Pence’s team said that Trump suggested he stay there so we know about that.”
But now there’s another story.
“At no time did Trump direct our office to stay at his Doonbeg resort,” Pence’s team claimed.
Melber recalled when former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen was testifying before Congress about what information he knew about the president’s lies. Cohen explained that Trump doesn’t ask people to lie or tell people to do things to benefit him, he simply works to ensure people understand what he wants.
“Pence and his team plunked down taxpayer money to go stay at Trump’s resort which you see here, was 180 miles away from the government meetings he had in Dublin,” Melber said. In fact, it caused Pence to travel at least four hours each day to the meetings all the way across the country. Pence claimed it was because no hotel could accommodate his entourage, which seems like a stretch for the nation’s capital city, or any other city within 180 miles of Dublin.
“It may not have been a direct order. Nobody said it was. Who cares? That’s not the point,” Melber continued. “The point is how these things work. How your money is being misspent and going into Trump’s pocket and how persuasion in this Trump cabinet and Trump Administration works.”
Congress has already started lawsuits calling out Trump for breaching the Emoluments Clause int he Constitution, precluding any president from personally profiting off of the presidency. Since then, Trump has pitched his Miami resort as then ext G-7 location and Pence’s Ireland scandal erupted.
Watch Melber’s commentary below:
Breaking Banner
‘King drinks from throne’: Internet rips Steve King for drinking from toilet to prove migrants are being treated well
On Wednesday, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tried to prove that the media and Democrats were lying about the mistreatment of migrants in detention facilities, where women were allegedly told to drink out of the toilet. And to prove it, he drank from the same device they were given — a bizarre and unappetizing combination of a drinking fountain and a toilet.
Following NBC News' Maura Barrett reporting that King pronounced the toilet water "very good," King posted a video of himself to clarify that he drank from the faucet rather than the bowl — and blasted the media's coverage of his stunt as "click bait for Snowflakes":
Trump keeps tweeting out maps to cover his mistake about Hurricane Dorian path to Alabama
After his flub Wednesday, President Donald Trump tripled-down on his mistaken map showing Hurricane Dorian was headed to Alabama.
It's unclear why Trump is continuing to fight to prove he wasn't mistaken about where the path of the hurricane was going. Over the weekend, Trump said that he was getting hourly updates on the storm. If that was true, he wouldn't have mentioned Alabama when he did, because the facts about the storm would have been updated. Trump was, however, spotted on the golf course throughout the weekend, so it's possible he wasn't updated on the storm as he claimed.
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone ‘wingman’ who waged war against Mueller investigation will now testify against his old boss
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Andrew Miller, a former aide to President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, has been subpoenaed to testify at his former boss' trial — and has agreed to comply.
Miller, who has been described as Stone's "wingman," assisting him with day to day operations like travel, was a sharp critic of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He vigorously fought a previous subpoena in 2018 to testify before a grand jury hearing prosecutors' case against Stone, asserting — with no legal basis — that Mueller's appointment was illegitimate because the Senate had not confirmed him.