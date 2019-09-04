Mike Pence has changed his story 3 times on why he stayed at Trump hotel for Ireland meeting: MSNBC host

MSNBC host Ari Melber noted that Vice President Mike Pence has changed his story three times for why he stayed at President Donald Trump’s resort on the west side of Ireland when his meeting was on the eastern shore. The host told his audience Wednesday, that if you’re explaining, you’re losing.

“So, if you’re re-explaining are you losing again?” Melber asked. “Because Mike Pence is revising his story a third time ongoing 180 miles out of his way all to get government money, your tax dollars into Donald Trump’s company in Ireland. This is now one day after Pence’s team said that Trump suggested he stay there so we know about that.”

But now there’s another story.

“At no time did Trump direct our office to stay at his Doonbeg resort,” Pence’s team claimed.

Melber recalled when former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen was testifying before Congress about what information he knew about the president’s lies. Cohen explained that Trump doesn’t ask people to lie or tell people to do things to benefit him, he simply works to ensure people understand what he wants.

“Pence and his team plunked down taxpayer money to go stay at Trump’s resort which you see here, was 180 miles away from the government meetings he had in Dublin,” Melber said. In fact, it caused Pence to travel at least four hours each day to the meetings all the way across the country. Pence claimed it was because no hotel could accommodate his entourage, which seems like a stretch for the nation’s capital city, or any other city within 180 miles of Dublin.

“It may not have been a direct order. Nobody said it was. Who cares? That’s not the point,” Melber continued. “The point is how these things work. How your money is being misspent and going into Trump’s pocket and how persuasion in this Trump cabinet and Trump Administration works.”

Congress has already started lawsuits calling out Trump for breaching the Emoluments Clause int he Constitution, precluding any president from personally profiting off of the presidency. Since then, Trump has pitched his Miami resort as then ext G-7 location and Pence’s Ireland scandal erupted.

Watch Melber’s commentary below: