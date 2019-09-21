Mike Pence should be investigated for his part in Ukraine negotiations and ‘we need some answers’: Ex-prosecutor

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance agreed with host Joy Reid that Vice President Mike Pence could be involved in the Ukraine whistleblower cover-up — and that Congress needs to act to learn the truth for the American people.

“Let me go to you on this very quickly, Joyce, because here’s the question for Mike Pence,” said Reid. “Mike Pence has been sort of severed from all of the other questions that are relating to potential impeachment for Donald Trump, that the House is wrestling with right now, but if Pence … went in knowing why the aid was being held up, went in and spoke to the leader of Ukraine knowing what stick the administration had over them, and in that way was drawn in to this idea of using that stick to try to get what they wanted from Ukraine, does he then face the jeopardy of perhaps also being drawn into the questions of impeachment?”

“You know, joy, I think the short answer … is there’s not any reporting on this yet and that should be really troubling to all of us,” said Vance. “Because Pence shows up on your timeline at a key point, and we need to know the answer to that question because if the answer is yes, that Pence was explicitly part of some sort of a scheme to either bribe or extort the Ukranians, then the American people need to know that and Congress needs to take appropriate action.”

“So the troubling question here is with the Justice Department that’s apparently sidelined or perhaps actively in cahoots with the White House who does that investigation,” continued Vance. “That falls to Congress, Congress isn’t getting a lot of cooperation out of the White House, and we need to call this what this is. This is a major threat to the rule of law. People in Congress need to set aside their political affiliation and get to the bottom of this, because we have a president and now possibly a vice president both involved in criminal activity. We need some answers.”

Watch below: