Mike Pence should be investigated for his part in Ukraine negotiations and ‘we need some answers’: Ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance agreed with host Joy Reid that Vice President Mike Pence could be involved in the Ukraine whistleblower cover-up — and that Congress needs to act to learn the truth for the American people.
“Let me go to you on this very quickly, Joyce, because here’s the question for Mike Pence,” said Reid. “Mike Pence has been sort of severed from all of the other questions that are relating to potential impeachment for Donald Trump, that the House is wrestling with right now, but if Pence … went in knowing why the aid was being held up, went in and spoke to the leader of Ukraine knowing what stick the administration had over them, and in that way was drawn in to this idea of using that stick to try to get what they wanted from Ukraine, does he then face the jeopardy of perhaps also being drawn into the questions of impeachment?”
“You know, joy, I think the short answer … is there’s not any reporting on this yet and that should be really troubling to all of us,” said Vance. “Because Pence shows up on your timeline at a key point, and we need to know the answer to that question because if the answer is yes, that Pence was explicitly part of some sort of a scheme to either bribe or extort the Ukranians, then the American people need to know that and Congress needs to take appropriate action.”
“So the troubling question here is with the Justice Department that’s apparently sidelined or perhaps actively in cahoots with the White House who does that investigation,” continued Vance. “That falls to Congress, Congress isn’t getting a lot of cooperation out of the White House, and we need to call this what this is. This is a major threat to the rule of law. People in Congress need to set aside their political affiliation and get to the bottom of this, because we have a president and now possibly a vice president both involved in criminal activity. We need some answers.”
‘We’re not through’: After biggest climate protest in history draws 4 million worldwide, campaigners prepare for week of action
"September 20th was a demonstration of intent, of 4 million people who took time off from work or school to say that they are ready to move on and make the changes we need."
As organizers behind Friday's Global Climate Strike reported that four million children and adults attended marches and rallies all over the world—making it the biggest climate protest ever—they assured leaders who have been reticent to take bold climate action that the campaigners' work is far from over.
Saudi Arabia reveals extent of damage to attacked oil plants
Saudi Arabia on Friday revealed extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vowed to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who on Friday announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claimed the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran.
Nancy Pelosi faces serious challenges — but she’s failed miserably in two key ways
As I wrote earlier this week, with its muddled messaging on impeachment, the House Democratic leadership may have figured out a way of both demoralizing the Democratic base and firing up Trump's supporters. It's a mess.
But fairness requires us to acknowledge an important fact: Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't have the votes to launch an official impeachment process. And it's not close. At present, The Washington Post's tally finds 137 members of the House in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry, with 92 opposed and 6 others not taking a position. Leadership can twist arms on a close vote, but when you're close to 100 votes shy of a majority, it's impossible to whip a measure across the finish line--especially one of such consequence.