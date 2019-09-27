Quantcast
Mike Pompeo hit with subpoena from multiple House committees over his role in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

2 mins ago

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was subpoenaed by Congress on Friday.

“Today, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for documents, including many he has refused to produce for weeks,” the chairmen announced on Friday. “The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.”

The chairmen said Pompeo had until October 4 to comply with the document request.

Five officials working under Pompeo have also been scheduled to provide depositions.

  • October 2, 2019:  Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch
  • October 3, 2019:  Ambassador Kurt Volker
  • October 7, 2019:  Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent
  • October 8, 2019:  Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl
  • October 10, 2019:  Ambassador Gordon Sondland

“The Committees are conducting this investigation in an expeditious, coordinated manner. The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community has determined that the whistleblower complaint raises a matter of ‘urgent concern,’ is ‘credible,’ and ‘relates to one of the most significant and important of the DNI’s responsibilities to the American people’: our free and fair elections,” the Chairmen wrote.


Trump allies fear he’s ‘in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing’: CNN reporter

35 mins ago

September 27, 2019

With impeachment proceedings set to begin against President Donald Trump, some of the president's allies are telling reporters that he still hasn't processed the grave situation he currently faces.

With even holdouts such as Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Conor Lamb (D-PA) jumping aboard the impeachment bandwagon, the Democrats now have well over the majority of their caucus in favor of an impeachment inquiry.

Despite this, reports CNN's Kaitlan Collins, the president doesn't really believe he's in any political danger.

"We reported yesterday that some people close to Trump believe he is in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing, not believing he’ll really be impeached," Collins reports. "Only hearing more echo that today."

READ IT: FBI releases file on Trump political mentor Roy Cohn

1 hour ago

September 27, 2019

On Friday, as the battle between President Donald Trump and the intelligence community continued to escalate as Trump sought to discredit the whistleblower who accused him of trying to extort Ukraine, the FBI released its file on Roy Cohn.

Cohn is most famous for being Senator Joseph McCarthy's chief counsel during the Army–McCarthy hearings. But he also served as a lawyer for the Trump family, representing them when they were sued for discriminating against black rental applicants. He was also a mentor to Donald Trump, Esquire reports.

