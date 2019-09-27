Mike Pompeo hit with subpoena from multiple House committees over his role in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was subpoenaed by Congress on Friday.

“Today, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for documents, including many he has refused to produce for weeks,” the chairmen announced on Friday. “The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.”

The chairmen said Pompeo had until October 4 to comply with the document request.

Five officials working under Pompeo have also been scheduled to provide depositions.

October 2, 2019: Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch

October 3, 2019: Ambassador Kurt Volker

October 7, 2019: Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent

October 8, 2019: Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl

October 10, 2019: Ambassador Gordon Sondland

“The Committees are conducting this investigation in an expeditious, coordinated manner. The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community has determined that the whistleblower complaint raises a matter of ‘urgent concern,’ is ‘credible,’ and ‘relates to one of the most significant and important of the DNI’s responsibilities to the American people’: our free and fair elections,” the Chairmen wrote.