Millennials are moving to Trump-backing states — and the GOP should be terrified: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Millennial voters are substantively more progressive than older generations of voters, but their political power has been diluted by the fact that many of them have been concentrated in cities in deep-blue states.

However, The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson argues that this is about to change because more millennials are leaving the big blue-state cities to move out to metro areas in key states such as Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

“The five fastest-growing metros of the past few years — Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and Orlando, Florida — are in states won by Trump,” he writes. “The other metro areas with a population of at least 1 million that grew by at least 1.5 percent last year were Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Antonio; Tampa, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee. All of those metros are in red or purple states.”

These moves to red-state metro areas have had major impacts on those areas’ politics. For example, writes, Thompson, “Democrats’ advantage in the five counties representing Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin… grew from 130,000 in the 2012 presidential election to nearly 800,000 in the 2018 Senate election.”

A similar story has played out, although not in such a dramatic fashion, in both the Atlanta and Phoenix metro areas, Thompson finds.

“If these states’ biggest metros continue to move left at the same rate, there is every reason to believe that Texas, Arizona, and Georgia could be toss-ups quite soon,” he argues.

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Judiciary Democrats schedule Trump ‘corruption’ hearing on ’emoluments and profiting off the presidency’

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a "corruption" hearing on President Donald Trump's business practices.

The committee on Tuesday, which is controlled by Democrats, posted a notification about the hearing on its website.

The hearing is titled "Presidential Corruption: Emoluments and Profiting Off the Presidency." It is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 2 pm. A witness list was not immediately available.

Trump's opponents have argued that he has violated the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by profiting off foreign dignitaries who visit his hotels and restaurants.

House GOP loses yet another incumbent as California’s Paul Cook announces retirement

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Another day, another retirement for House Republicans.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Rep. Paul Cook R-CA) is heading for the exits and retiring at the end of his term in 2020.

Instead of serving in Congress for another term, Cook will run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the congressman's chief of staff tells the Los Angeles Times.

Even though Democrats made major gains in California during the 2018 midterm elections, Cook's district will be difficult for the party to pick up. Cook last year won reelection with 60 percent of the vote and his opponent wasn't even a Democrat, but fellow Republican Tim Donnelly.

Michigan Republicans thank ‘Uncle Ted’ Nugent for testifying after he says their state ‘doesn’t qualify as America’

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Republican lawmakers in Michigan invited conservative rocker Ted Nugent to testify even though he has said the state "doesn't qualify as America."

In testimony on the Michigan state House floor on Tuesday, Nugent spoke in support of a bill that would reverse a ban on deer and elk baiting. The ban was put in place in 2018 due to suspicions that chronic wasting disease (CWD) was being spread through piles of bait.

For his part, Nugent argued that the ban was ineffective because deer are "swapping spit."

"If they think they can stop deer from swapping spit, they're idiots," Nugent testified, according to The Detroit News.

