Mitch McConnell caves to pressure and fast-tracks vote demanding whistleblower report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has “hotlined” a Senate vote on a resolution demanding the Trump administration hand over to Congress the whistleblower report against Donald Trump.

Federal law requires such whistleblower reports to be delivered to Congress, but the Trump administration has refused while claiming an exception to the law.

“McConnell has hotlined the resolution calling for the release of the whistleblower report,” Politico’s Jake Sherman reported Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is asking for unanimous consent to speed the resolution.