Mnuchin admits White House has transcript of Ukraine call and ‘they’re going to be kept confidential’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed on Sunday that the White House does have a transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Mnuchin if he had an objection to Congress’ request to see a transcript in which Trump allegedly asks Zelensky to open an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
While confirming that a transcript of the call exists, Mnuchin said that House Democrats have no right to see it.
“What I have a problem with is Congress asking for a transcript between world leaders,” he told Todd. “I think that those are confidential discussions and that’s a difficult precedent.”
“He says he said nothing inappropriate, so why not release the transcript?” Todd pressed.
“Because, again, I think that these are confidential discussions between world leaders and world leaders expect that they’re going to be kept confidential,” Mnuchin said. “It has nothing to do with this call per se.”
“Okay. Let me move to Iran,” Todd replied, changing the subject.
Watch video below from NBC.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump admits he talked to Ukraine president about Joe Biden and his son
President Donald Trump Sunday morning admitted he brought up Joe Biden and the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden while speaking with the President of Ukraine.
“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption,” Trump said, speaking to reporters from the White House lawn.
Watch:
BREAKING: President Trump admits that he talked to the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Biden. #MTP #IfItsSunday@kristenwelker: "From the president's perspective, the only way to put this story to bed is to release the transcript." pic.twitter.com/aaJ6DjMN0E
Breaking Banner
New York Times battered on MSNBC for pushing smear of Hunter Biden in order to maintain access to Trump
An "AM Joy" panel jumped all over the New York Times for pushing a widely debunked smear of Hunter Biden promoted by Donald Trump, saying the newspaper is more interested in maintaining their access to the Oval Office than debunking the lie.
Speaking with host Joy Reid -- who noted that her producers asked for comment from the Times but were rebuffed -- MSNBC regular Maria Teresa Kumar scorched the Times, as well as reporter Ken Vogel, for the uncritical parroting of the president's smear.
Breaking Banner
Ukrainian journalist throws down gauntlet after Giuliani smear: ‘I express my readiness to testify’
A Ukrainian journalist said on Sunday that he would be willing to testify to Congress against President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
After Giuliani unleashed a bizarre rant on CNN accusing Democrats of trying to get help from Ukraine in the 2016 election, Ukrainian journalist Serhiy Leshchenko wrote an op-ed exposing the accusation as a lie.
In his op-ed, Leshchenko explains:
Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the Manafort revelations would become fodder for the U.S. elections in 2020. President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, the mouthpiece of this campaign, is not only attempting to rehabilitate Manafort but is also working to undermine U.S. relations with Ukraine, which has been confronting Russian aggression on its own for more than five years. Giuliani and his associates are trying to drag our newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, into a conflict between two foreign political parties, drastically limiting Ukraine’s room for maneuver in respect to the United States, perhaps its most important international partner.