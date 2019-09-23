Moroccan women say they are abortion ‘outlaws’ in protest at journalist’s trial
Hundreds of Moroccan women on Monday signed a manifesto stating that they have broken their country’s “unfair” laws punishing extramarital relations and abortions.
The statement comes as a Moroccan female journalist stands trial for allegedly having sex outside of wedlock and illegally terminating a pregnancy.
“We, Moroccan citizens, declare that we are outlaws,” the women said in the text published in Moroccan media outlets and due to appear in French daily Le Monde on Tuesday.
“We are violating unfair and obsolete laws,” read the text, which was co-written by award-winning Franco-Moroccan author Leila Slimani.
“We are having sex outside wedlock. We are suffering, enabling or being complicit of abortion,” declared its 490 signatories.
Article 490 of the penal code punishes sexual relations out of wedlock, while the law also forbids all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
Filmmaker Sonia Terrab, another co-author, said the signatories were “teachers, bankers, housewives, students, artists, and intellectuals”.
3 wks after Moroccan journalist #HajarRaissouni‘s arrest for “abortion” & “non-marital sex,” 490 people sign a manifesto in @TelQuelOfficiel denouncing “liberticidal laws” of #Morocco‘s Penal Code & calling for “a national debate on individual freedoms” https://t.co/Kj9dPtilCL
— Chloe Teevan (@ChloeTvan) September 23, 2019
Journalist Hajar Raissouni, 28, on Monday faced a third hearing in her trial over alleged sexual relations out of wedlock and “illegal abortion”.
Raissouni, her Sudanese boyfriend, a doctor, a nurse, and a medical secretary remain in custody since being detained late last month.
Her doctor and two aides have been accused of performing an abortion and complicity in abortion.
Between 600 and 800 back-shop abortions occur each day in Morocco, according to estimates.
Last year, Morocco tried thousands of people for sex out of wedlock, 170 people for being gay, and 73 for pregnancy terminations.
In the early 1970s, in a similar text, French women calling themselves the “343 sluts” famously declared they had had an abortion when it was still illegal.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda
Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.
But it hasn't stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.
The report shows that "These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations," and use the accounts both to "send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy" and "spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages."
‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporters as he rants about his ‘perfect phone call’ to Ukraine
President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at reporters after he was asked about his alleged attempts to have Ukraine's president fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
As Trump arrived at the U.N., he was asked how seriously he took the impeachment threat.
"Not at all seriously," the president said dismissively. "I had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt. Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession and everything, and now they’re bringing this up."
According to Trump, "the one who's got the problem is Biden."
Moroccan women say they are abortion ‘outlaws’ in protest at journalist’s trial
Hundreds of Moroccan women on Monday signed a manifesto stating that they have broken their country's "unfair" laws punishing extramarital relations and abortions.
The statement comes as a Moroccan female journalist stands trial for allegedly having sex outside of wedlock and illegally terminating a pregnancy.
"We, Moroccan citizens, declare that we are outlaws," the women said in the text published in Moroccan media outlets and due to appear in French daily Le Monde on Tuesday.
"We are violating unfair and obsolete laws," read the text, which was co-written by award-winning Franco-Moroccan author Leila Slimani.