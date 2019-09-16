Most top Democratic presidential candidates demand Kavanaugh’s impeachment – but not all

Most of the top Democratic presidential candidates are issuing calls demanding U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh be impeached, after new allegations of sexual misconduct in a bombshell New York Times report late Saturday night. Most of the candidates, but not all.

Julián Castro, Saturday night at 11:25 PM:

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Saturday morning on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” he also weighed in, and on Sunday repeated his call for impeachment:

Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Republicans, and the Trump administration knew about corroborating witnesses and additional allegations of his sexual abuse and kept them quiet. As I said yesterday, it's clear he lied under oath and he must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/iqXJqVBtws — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Kamala Harris, Sunday, 11:03 AM:

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, Sunday, 1:42 PM:

Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

Beto O’Rourke, Sunday, 3:02 PM:

Yesterday, we learned of another accusation against Brett Kavanaugh—one we didn’t find out about before he was confirmed because the Senate forced the F.B.I. to rush its investigation to save his nomination. We know he lied under oath. He should be impeached. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, Sunday, 4:21 PM:

Pete Buttigieg calls for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to resign or be impeached: “Kavanaugh should resign and if he doesn’t, the House should impeach him.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/eS8j8zLXtA — Dan Merica (@merica) September 15, 2019

Cory Booker, Sunday, 8:10 PM:

This new allegation and additional corroborating evidence adds to a long list of reasons why Brett Kavanaugh should not be a Supreme Court justice. I stand with survivors and countless other Americans in calling for impeachment proceedings to begin. (2/2) — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 16, 2019

Amy Klobuchar, Sunday, 9:30 AM – Did not call for impeachment, citing difficulties in the process:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Justice Brett Kavanaugh: “My concern here is that the process was a sham. I don’t think you can look at impeachment hearings without getting the documents … and the attorney general is shielding documents” https://t.co/gxl9RihwwF pic.twitter.com/0QOM4kIuSv — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 15, 2019

Bernie Sanders, Sunday, 3:22 PM – Did not explicitly call for impeachment:

The revelations today confirm what we already knew: During his hearing, Kavanaugh faced credible accusations and likely lied to Congress. I support any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold him accountable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2019

Joe Biden, Sunday, 9:55 PM – Did not explicitly call for impeachment:

Joe Biden: “We need to get to the bottom of whether the Trump Administration and Senate Republicans pressured the FBI to ignore evidence or prevented them from following up on leads relating to Justice Kavanaugh … We must follow the evidence to wherever it leads.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2019