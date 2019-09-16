Quantcast
Most top Democratic presidential candidates demand Kavanaugh’s impeachment – but not all

43 mins ago

Most of the top Democratic presidential candidates are issuing calls demanding U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh be impeached, after new allegations of sexual misconduct in a bombshell New York Times report late Saturday night. Most of the candidates, but not all.

Julián Castro, Saturday night at 11:25 PM:

Saturday morning on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” he also weighed in, and on Sunday repeated his call for impeachment:

Kamala Harris, Sunday, 11:03 AM:

Elizabeth Warren, Sunday, 1:42 PM:

Beto O’Rourke, Sunday, 3:02 PM:

Pete Buttigieg, Sunday, 4:21 PM:

Cory Booker, Sunday, 8:10 PM:

Amy Klobuchar, Sunday, 9:30 AM – Did not call for impeachment, citing difficulties in the process:

Bernie Sanders, Sunday, 3:22 PM – Did not explicitly call for impeachment:

Joe Biden, Sunday, 9:55 PM – Did not explicitly call for impeachment:

Julián Castro, Saturday night at 11:25 PM:

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.

