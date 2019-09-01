MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’
Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.
But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.
Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.
“So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea,” one person said.
Watch the video and read the tweets below.
LMAO @MSNBC just broke away from trump's lying little press meet and greet for a commercial.
— Justine 👠🌊❤🌎✌ (@anchorstine) September 1, 2019
LMFAO, MSNBC just cut from Shitlers rambling screed to go to commercial.
— Vanessa Blue Wave 2020 (@MsVanessainDC) September 1, 2019
Thank u @amjoyshow for cutting off @realDonaldTrump lying ass & going to commercial.@MSNBC
— Lora 🧝🧕👬👩👩👦👩👦🌈 all inclusive. (@LcbrownLora) September 1, 2019
Wow! @amjoyshow producers cut away from trump in mid lie, speaking from WH lawn. @MSNBC
— Make America America Again (@MrCInCali) September 1, 2019
Love it. Trump was blathering on about tariffs and how we are making lots of money on them after briefly talking about the shootings and hurricane and MSNBC went to a commercial in the middle of his sentence.
— Lesleeo66 (@lesleeo66) September 1, 2019
Did @MSNBC just cut to commercial in the middle of Trump lying to press about how farmers are going to be better off than before trade war once he gives them a bailout which he claims is coming from tariffs “China” paid?” #Finally
— Tom Chambers (@ThomasWChambers) September 1, 2019
Hah nice to just cut him off as LYING about the tariffs again. #msnbc
— ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) September 1, 2019
Good job by @MSNBC and @JoyAnnReid for cutting off trump during his bullshit and lies this morning.
Cut him off. He has nothing to say of worth.
— Rick Vaughn (@FISHBOY65) September 1, 2019
Kudos to @amjoyshow and its producer who did the right thing for once by cutting trump off and going to commercial when he veered off into his usual non-news nonsense. @MSNBC and others – this is how you do it!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Mae T. (@mspoint1106) September 1, 2019
So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea.
— Sunnypsych27 (@sunnypsych) September 1, 2019
