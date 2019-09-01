Quantcast
MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’

1 min ago

Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.

In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.

But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.

Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.

“So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea,” one person said.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

