MSNBC: ‘We are six members of Congress away’ from having enough votes to pass impeachment
MSNBC host Ali Velshi announced Wednesday that only six members of Congress are needed for Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to have enough votes to pass a resolution on impeachment.
“Any moment now, Democrats could hit the super majority needed to vote on article of impeachment,” Velshi reported at the top of his MSNBC program. “We are a few people shy of the 218 members of the House required.”
“Only the House of Representatives can bring charges against the president,” the MSNBC host explained. “Any individual congressperson can start the process. The House then votes, a simple majority of 218 votes is needed to vote on an article of impeachment. We are at 212. We are six members of Congress away from a vote like this happening.”
Velshi later upped the number to 213 members of Congress who had expressed support for impeachment.
Watch the videos below from MSNBC.
Giuliani’s involvement in Trump’s Ukraine fiasco makes impeachment ‘more likely’: Washington Post
As promised, the White House released the transcript of a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The document is a memorandum of the conversation and not a verbatim account, and includes a cautionary note warning that it was drawn from the notes and memories of officials in the Situation Room which “can affect the accuracy of the record.” Nevertheless, it "confirms some of our worst expectations," according to Greg Sargent of The Washington Post.
2020 Election
‘Smoking Gun’: Experts say White House memo reveals ‘blatantly impeachable conduct’ by Trump
"The president sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent. We have no choice but to impeach."
The White House memo of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, released Wednesday, is bad news for the president, according to experts and observers.
"Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country."—Sen. Bernie Sanders
Breaking Banner
House Dems ‘erupted in laughter’ watching footage of Rudy Giuliani’s recent news appearances: report
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's recent disastrous media appearances have drawn laughs from lots of people -- including Democrats in the House of Representatives.
Over the past week, Giuliani has made a string of calamitous appearances on cable news programs in which he has admitted to pressuring Ukraine's government to help dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, spouted bizarre conspiracy theories involving George Soros, and at one point even repeatedly yelled, "Shut up!" at a Fox News guest who fact checked his statements.