MSNBC: ‘We are six members of Congress away’ from having enough votes to pass impeachment

MSNBC host Ali Velshi announced Wednesday that only six members of Congress are needed for Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to have enough votes to pass a resolution on impeachment.

“Any moment now, Democrats could hit the super majority needed to vote on article of impeachment,” Velshi reported at the top of his MSNBC program. “We are a few people shy of the 218 members of the House required.”

“Only the House of Representatives can bring charges against the president,” the MSNBC host explained. “Any individual congressperson can start the process. The House then votes, a simple majority of 218 votes is needed to vote on an article of impeachment. We are at 212. We are six members of Congress away from a vote like this happening.”

Velshi later upped the number to 213 members of Congress who had expressed support for impeachment.

