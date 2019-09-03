‘MUCH TOUGHER!’: Trump hardens tone on China as trade war rattles economy
Amid fresh signs his trade wars are rattling the US economy, President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent stern warnings to China, urging the Pacific power not to drag its feet in trade negotiations.
After a month of escalations in the year-long battle with Beijing, Trump sent a Twitter blitz saying Chinese negotiators may be holding out for a better deal in hopes he will be voted out in next year’s presidential elections.
The latest invective from the White House ended the more conciliatory tone struck last week by both sides, which had helped soothe markets.
“While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration… 16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies,” Trump said, claiming China’s deteriorating economy could ill afford to wait.
“And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!”
While Trump pointed to China’s weakening economy, a survey showed Tuesday that the US manufacturing sector — which Trump has long championed — had contracted last month for the first time in three years.
While this does not necessarily mean a US recession is now on the horizon, economists said Tuesday it is a worrying sign.
– Senate visit to Beijing –
“The canary in the mine may be falling off its perch,” economist Joel Naroff told clients in a note.
Wall Street was already in the red early Tuesday, the first trading session since Trump jacked up duty rates on more than $100 billion in Chinese imports over the weekend.
Shortly after 1600 GMT, the benchmark Dow had fallen 1.3 percent. Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes touched three-year lows.
The grim results for the US manufacturing sector were only the latest sign of softening US economy, which has seen slower hiring and a sharp drop off in investment by businesses.
Forecasts still call for growth of about two percent in the third quarter, however.
Chinese state media reported Tuesday, meanwhile, that Republican Senators Steve Daines and David Perdue had met in Beijing with Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator in the trade talks.
Liu said China hoped for a negotiated resolution based on “equality and mutual respect,” according to Xinhua.
US and Chinese negotiations are due to resume this month after a sharp deterioration in the year-long trade war in August. But Bloomberg reported Tuesday the effort may be faltering.
Officials are having difficulty scheduling a time to meet after Washington rebuffed Beijing’s demands to hold off on imposing the weekend’s latest round of tariff increases, the news agency said.
Thomas Donohue, head of the US Chamber of Commerce, long a powerful Washington voice, told CNBC on Tuesday that lifting the latest tariffs would have instead allowed for a resumption of the talks.
But a White House strategy that involves creating such high levels of uncertainty could take the United States in a direction he said was unacceptable.
“Uncertainty leads to eventually no good,” he said.
Walmart to ban shoppers from openly carrying guns and limit ammo sales in surprise move
Responding to the recent spate of mass shootings, two of which were carried out at its stores, Walmart has announced that it will ban people from openly carrying guns at its locations and will also stop selling certain kinds of ammunition, Business Insider reports.
"After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.
Commentary
Trump’s open corruption is completing debasing the federal government — Pence is just the latest example
Open corruption is par for the course in the Trump administration, so it should be little surprise that Vice President Mike Pence is staying in the president’s own golf course during his trip to Ireland.
Still, the details of this particular incident of open graft are galling and revealing.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short admitted that — quelle surprise! — staying at the golf course was the president’s idea.
“It’s like when we went through the trip, it’s like, well, he’s going to Doonbeg because that’s where the Pence family is from,” Short said, as NBC News reported. “It’s like, ‘Well, you should stay at my place.'”
CNN
Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest
Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN's John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.
After King noted Trump's obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm's way.
"The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn't come naturally to him," replied Pace. "In some ways he doesn't really try."