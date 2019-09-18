Netanyahu cancels UN visit over post-poll ‘political context’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the “political context” in Israel, sources in his office told AFP Wednesday.
Initial results from Tuesday’s general election show Netanyahu’s Likud party tied with the Blue and White alliance of his main challenger, former army chief Benny Gantz.
According to Israeli media, with more than 90 percent of ballots counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud had 31 seats, while Gantz’s Blue and White took 32 places in Israel’s 120-member parliament.
If the results hold, it will be a major setback for Netanyahu, who hoped to form a right-wing coalition similar to his current administration as he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.
The election was Israel’s second in five months, and President Reuven Rivlin, who must appoint someone to form the next government, has stressed the “need to avoid a third”.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, suffered one of the biggest defeats of his political career after the previous poll.
Likud and its right-wing and religious allies won a majority, but he failed to form a coalition and opted for a second election rather than risk Rivlin picking someone else to try.
Netanyahu had been due to meet US President Donald Trump on the fringes of the General Assembly next week.
Trump said Saturday that he Netanyahu were to discuss the possibility of moving forward on a “mutual defence” treaty between the allies.
Netanyahu went further.
“I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic defence treaty between the United States and Israel,” he said.
Netanyahu has in the past used speeches at the podium to accuse arch-foe Iran of working secretly to develop nuclear arms and denounce its support for militant groups against Israel.
Whoopi Goldberg drops the hammer on Trump impeachment: ‘We’re a lawless country right now — open your eyes’
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg urged viewers to open their eyes to President Donald Trump's lawlessness -- and demand accountability.
The show's panelists discussed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, which co-host Abby Huntsman denounced as a "total embarrassment for democracy," and Goldberg said it was even worse than that.
"Even if you start to impeach him, he's there for the next two years," said Goldberg, who was wearing a wig from her upcoming role in Stephen King's "The Stand." "It's going to take that long. Look how long it took to impeach (Bill) Clinton."
WATCH: 16-year-old Greta Thunberg rebukes GOPer who thinks other countries must solve climate change
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, faced off with members of Congress on Wednesday.
In a hearing before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Thunberg declined to submit a written opening statement.
"I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists and I want you to unite behind the science,” she said.
Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana tried to make the point that the U.S. should not curb its carbon emissions until other countries agreed to do so.
"Let me ask you a question," Graves said. "If you were sailing across the ocean and you were picking up trash along the way and for every one piece of trash you pick up, there's a boat right next to you dumping out five pieces, how would that make you feel?"
Saudi says oil attacks from north, sponsored by Iran
Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran, but that the kingdom was still investigating where exactly they were launched from.
"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," defence ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki told a press conference. "We are working to know the exact launch point."
However, he would not be drawn on whether Saudi Arabia believed Iran would ultimately be found to be the culprit, only saying they were confident they would find where the weapons were fired from.