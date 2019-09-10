Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.
“There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
“If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so … today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea.”
The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.
Those moves could effectively kill any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, long the focus of international diplomacy.
The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank and Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from.
Israeli settlements are located in what is known as Area C of the West Bank, which accounts for some 60 percent of the territory, including most of the Jordan Valley.
‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump
John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.
Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.
"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."
The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.
‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis
Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a "paywall" around the American middle class.
While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being "sidelined" by their college debt.
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.
"Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?" Minhaj asked Posey. "I think it's a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They're not even asking for selfies anymore."