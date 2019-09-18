New documents reveal the military has paid Trump’s Scotland resort more than $180,000
Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. military has spent more than $180,000 at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland while service members have been stopped at the Glasgow Prestwick airport, according to a Pentagon letter sent to the House Oversight Committee.
Politico first reported on and published the letter on Wednesday.
It reveals that since August 2017, the military has in the last two years or so spent $124,578 in expenditures on the property, in addition to an unspecified addition $59,729.12, as the letter explained:
Frustratingly, this accounting notes that in the two years prior to Aug. 9, 2017, the military also spent $64,380.78 at Trump Turnberry. This is significantly less than the amount spent in the time period in which Trump was the only president, and it leaves unclear whether the Pentagon was spending money at the resort while President Barack Obama was in office.
This is a key question that we need to answer to determine how corrupt the arrangement is. But make no mistake — the evidence as it stands shows a clearly corrupting relationship between the military and the president’s business.
The letter indicates that the rates paid at the resort were within the acceptable limit for military members abroad, but even if that’s true, it doesn’t eliminate the conflict of interest. The military is still spending money at a facility that is owned privately by the commander in chief. Even if Trump’s position had no effect on the military’s choice of accommodations, it still would reflect are corrupting and unethical conflict of interest. It’s unethical, in part, because the public can’t be confident that the president isn’t using improper influence to direct government funds toward his hotel, or that members of the military aren’t making choices that they believe will earn them favor from the president by helping to personally enrich him. It’s also not clear if the government was overpaying Trump by making unnecessary stops or staying longer than necessary, or if Trump was getting a leg up on his competitors by being in charge of the U.S. military.
The Pentagon has said reviewing the relevant procedures regarding travel accommodations, and the House Oversight Committee is continuing to investigate the matter.
Breaking Banner
Accused child molester Roy Moore defends Brett Kavanaugh: ‘I too was the object of false allegations’
Accused child molester Roy Moore on Wednesday came to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.
Moore's remarks came after The New York Times published accounts from a new book, which found that two of Kavanaugh's accusers were credible.
In a statement to the press, Moore defended Kavanaugh on Wednesday.
"I too was the subject of false allegations, but unlike Justice Kavanaugh and others who have suffered the ire of the left, I filed suit against my accusers and their conspirators," Moore said. "For over two years, I have not seen nor been able to question any of those who went on national television tol tell their false stories just 32 days before the election in December 2017, and ironically I have been sued for defamation for merely denying their false and malicious accusations."
Trump says ‘many options’ on Iran response
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has "many options" in addition to military strikes against Iran and that details of newly announced sanctions will come within 48 hours.
Asked by reporters about a possible US attack on Iran, Trump said "there are many options. There's the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that."
He explained that by "ultimate option" he meant "war."
Trump said that the specifics of sanctions he announced earlier would be made public "over the next 48 hours."
US ally Saudi Arabia says Iran was behind a missile or drone attack setting ablaze major oil facilities last weekend.
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Humberto
Residents of the tiny British archipelago of Bermuda battened down the hatches on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Humberto, a major category 3 storm packing fierce winds and punishing rain.
The Miami-based US National Hurricane Center put the center of the storm about 225 kilometers (140 miles) west of Bermuda at 1800 GMT, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour.
The core of the large storm was expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda later in the day or overnight, dumping as much as 15 centimeters (six inches) of rain. A heightened storm surge is possible.