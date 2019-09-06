New study finds people who have low emotional IQs tend to be racist right-wingers
According to a recent study published in the journal Emotion, people who score low on emotional intelligence tests tend to hold right-wing and bigoted views more often than not.
As Big Think points out, the study is the first of its kind when it comes to people with emotional deficits and right-wing views, whereas previous studies focused on people with intelligence deficits and their predisposition to right-wing ideologies.
Researchers took 983 Belgian undergraduates and assessed their political views and gave them three tests: the Situational Test of Emotional Understanding, the Situational Test of Emotion Management, and the Geneva Emotion Recognition Test. Participants who had lower emotional IQ scores scored higher when it came to “right-wing authoritarianism” and “social dominance orientation” — revealing that they’d be more willing to submit themselves to political authority and favor inequality within social groups.
Additionally, low emotional IQ scorers were more likely to agree with statements such as “the white race is superior to all other races.”
“The results of this study were univocal. People who endorse authority and strong leaders and who do not mind inequality — the two basic dimensions underlying right-wing political ideology — show lower levels of emotional abilities,” study author Alain Van Hiel told PsyPost.
Van Hiel warned that the results should be interpreted with caution.
“One cannot discredit any ideology on the basis of such results as those presently obtained,” he said. “Only in a distant future we will be able to look back upon our times, and then we can maybe judge which ideologies were the best. Cognitively and emotionally smart people can make wrong decisions as well.”
Featured image via Flickr
Breaking Banner
New York Federal Reserve sounds new alarm on economy — chance of recession spikes to highest since 2007
Another day, another worrisome economic indicator.
CNN reports that the New York Federal Reserve now estimates there is a 38 percent chance of a recession occurring by August 2020, which is the highest chance of recession the NY Fed has recorded since the start of the Great Recession in 2007.
The NY Fed's recession probability index is based upon the yield spread between 10-year Treasury bonds and 3-month Treasury bonds. In a growing economy, yields on ten-year bonds are usually higher than yields on two-year bonds because there is greater risk involved in investing in a long-term bond, which means investors in those bonds demand higher payouts than investors in short-term bonds.
Edward Snowden’s guardian angels
FRANCE 24 brings you an exclusive report on the hunt for Edward Snowden, who became one of the world’s most wanted men after leaking explosive confidential documents on US mass surveillance. Back in 2013, while on the run in Hong Kong, and before heading to Russia, the whistleblower was sheltered by a group of refugees. Our reporters Valériane Gauthier, Mohamed Farhat and François Rihouay went to meet Snowden's "guardian angels", who today find themselves in danger.
After he revealed the National Security Agency's illegal mass surveillance programmes in 2013, Edward Snowden received help from some unlikely accomplices. Four refugees and their lawyer allowed the whistleblower to escape and stay under the radar, at a time when he was the world’s most wanted man.
The Trump campaign is actually trying to profit off the president’s delusional Sharpiegate mess
This week, a new term has entered the political vocabulary in the United States: “Sharpiegate,” which refers to the controversy surrounding the use of a sharpie to promote President Donald Trump’s false claims about the path of Hurricane Dorian.
And Trump’s 2020 campaign is now using the controversy to make money.
Despite all the criticism Trump has been receiving because of the Sharpiegate fiasco — or perhaps because of it — Campaign Manager Brad Parscale is encouraging supporters to buy Trump-branded sharpies, which are selling for $15 on the campaign’s website. Friday on Twitter, Parscale urged supporters to “buy the official Trump marker” because it is “different than every other marker on the market” and “has the special ability to drive @CNN and the rest of the fake news crazy.”