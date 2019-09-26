New York Times blasted for outing whistleblower and ‘putting his life in danger’

Right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are offering $50,000 for information about the whistleblower, presumably, so they can doxx him/her and wage an all-out attack against the person. Meanwhile, The New York Times is being blamed for doing the work for them.

The site “Task & Purpose” noted that the New York Times profile about the whistleblower laid out enough identifying details that a smart activist could figure out the CIA officer’s information and put the person’s life in danger.

“Publishing details about the whistleblower will only lead to the identification of someone, whether our client or the wrong person, as the whistleblower. This will place this individual in a much more dangerous situation, not only in their professional world but also their possible personal safety,” T&P quoted one of the whistleblower’s attorneys Mark S. Zaid.

“Any identifying information makes it easier for the White House to figure out who it is,” said a former CIA analyst and targeting officer Nadia Bakos. “The NSC has shrunk since the Trump admin, so there aren’t as many people to wade through to figure it out.

“It’s dangerous,” she added, “for the individual and for future whistleblowers who are considering taking that route.”

Others with an intelligence background agreed it put the officer in danger.

This is absolute baloney. The NYT just handed this career Agency officer to Trump & his goons on a silver platter because he followed the law & didn’t go rogue. Yet the NYT regularly shields Trump aides’ identities, even when they spin & disseminate. https://t.co/Vsd7zYbgSL — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward about her accusations against Kavanaugh she revealed that her family was forced to move their home more than once due to bomb threats and other threats to her family’s safety.

“I had a friend whose name showed up in a foreign paper as a CIA officer — a country with significant terrorist presence,” John Sipher, a 28-year veteran of the CIA, told T&P. “The local paper then found his home in the U.S. and published a picture with bomb sights over it, and speculated on his route to work. It put him at risk. It put his neighbors at risk.”

As the lawyers feed undoubtedly stack up, the whistleblower’s attorneys have set up a GoFundMe for the person. As of publication, it was approaching $88,000 with a goal of $150,000.

Read the full Task & Purpose piece at their site and you can see some of the other angry tweets from concerned citizens below.

Astonishing for the NYT to essentially out the whistle blower in a story that doesn’t advance what we already knew on the same day the President threatened retribution. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 26, 2019

Trump: "The whistleblower is a traitor and you know what we used to do with those"

NYT: "Here's who it is, it's him, over here, look" — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Why the entire fuck is the NYT reporting the whistleblower’s identity? — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 26, 2019

The NYT just Doxed the Whistleblower!! You have to be Fucking Kidding Me. These people risk everything to protect us and they are going to be exposed for a cheap headline? https://t.co/0jyKluufHf — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) September 26, 2019

One thing I hope the #NYT considers in balancing whether to publish a story identifying a #whistleblower is the impact on the willingness of future public servants to become whistle blowers. Confidentiality is a critical incentive to protect from retaliation. https://t.co/GQFJ7CLRaf — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

The NYT just put the whistleblower’s life in danger. https://t.co/XTWfLajPCP — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) September 26, 2019

Riddle me this: NYT attempts to out a whistleblower protected by law while regularly granting anonymity to Trump Administration officials who have repeatedly used the paper to mislead the public. pic.twitter.com/inALoPGqpx — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 26, 2019

NYT: Trump suggests whistleblower should be executed Also NYT: Here's the dude — 𝙅.𝙈. 𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙍 (@intelwire) September 26, 2019

NYT: Trump is threatening to put people to death over this whistleblower. Also NYT: Here's the whistleblower's home address and a list of places he likes to eat alone. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

What the hell are you doing, NYT? What purpose does this disclosure serve except to put a group of people under the microscope and endanger a PATRIOTIC individual who stepped up against this criminal administration. What the hell is wrong with you? @deanbaquet — dw (@flyfishn99) September 26, 2019

NYT is now MORE dangerous than FOX news at the moment. I genuinely did not think any MSM could beat out FOX. This material is putting someone's life in imminent danger. What is wrong with you people???!!! — ᴊᴇᴍ ʜᴀʟʟ 🌊 (@ruraldogs) September 26, 2019

The fuck is wrong with you? NYT no longer has journalists, just toadies and hacks. — Vaughn Sandman (@ThanksMrSandman) September 26, 2019

Wow – way to protect our laws and our intelligence community, Mr. Schmidt. What is wrong with you? I have been considering ending my NYT subscription. Congrats – you just gave me the nudge I needed. — Country Over Party (@Freedomtoresis1) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Wrong. The decision to publish identifying details about the whistleblower was deeply, deeply, deeply wrong, and your logic stinks. Shame on you, NYT – I expected better. — Danny Bacher (@danbachermusic) September 26, 2019