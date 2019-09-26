Quantcast
Connect with us

New York Times blasted for outing whistleblower and ‘putting his life in danger’

Published

51 mins ago

on

Right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are offering $50,000 for information about the whistleblower, presumably, so they can doxx him/her and wage an all-out attack against the person. Meanwhile, The New York Times is being blamed for doing the work for them.

The site “Task & Purpose” noted that the New York Times profile about the whistleblower laid out enough identifying details that a smart activist could figure out the CIA officer’s information and put the person’s life in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Publishing details about the whistleblower will only lead to the identification of someone, whether our client or the wrong person, as the whistleblower. This will place this individual in a much more dangerous situation, not only in their professional world but also their possible personal safety,” T&P quoted one of the whistleblower’s attorneys Mark S. Zaid.

“Any identifying information makes it easier for the White House to figure out who it is,” said a former CIA analyst and targeting officer Nadia Bakos. “The NSC has shrunk since the Trump admin, so there aren’t as many people to wade through to figure it out.

“It’s dangerous,” she added, “for the individual and for future whistleblowers who are considering taking that route.”

Others with an intelligence background agreed it put the officer in danger.

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward about her accusations against Kavanaugh she revealed that her family was forced to move their home more than once due to bomb threats and other threats to her family’s safety.

“I had a friend whose name showed up in a foreign paper as a CIA officer — a country with significant terrorist presence,” John Sipher, a 28-year veteran of the CIA, told T&P. “The local paper then found his home in the U.S. and published a picture with bomb sights over it, and speculated on his route to work. It put him at risk. It put his neighbors at risk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the lawyers feed undoubtedly stack up, the whistleblower’s attorneys have set up a GoFundMe for the person. As of publication, it was approaching $88,000 with a goal of $150,000.

Read the full Task & Purpose piece at their site and you can see some of the other angry tweets from concerned citizens below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AOC demands Republicans read the whistleblower report on Trump — or resign from Congress

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Republican elected officials are struggling to answer questions about what is in the whistleblower report, with many claiming they have not read it.

The report (PDF) is only seven pages, plus a two-page appendix.

CNN interviewed eleven Republican senators, but only one said they had read the report.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News in ‘management bedlam’ as top brass fights and frets over Trump’s future: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

According to Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair, the looming prospect of President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings is taking a rough toll on the management of Fox News, with squabbling and hand-wringing behind the scenes from top executives and anchors at the right-wing network often sardonically referred to as Trump's "state TV."

"Inside Fox News, tensions over Trump are becoming harder to contain as a long-running cold war between the network's news and opinion sides turns hot," wrote Sherman. "Fox has often taken a nothing-to-see-here approach to Trump scandals, but impeachment is a different animal. 'It's management bedlam,' a Fox staffer told me. 'This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York Times blasted for outing whistleblower and ‘putting his life in danger’

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are offering $50,000 for information about the whistleblower, presumably, so they can doxx him/her and wage an all-out attack against the person. Meanwhile, The New York Times is being blamed for doing the work for them.

The site "Task & Purpose" noted that the New York Times profile about the whistleblower laid out enough identifying details that a smart activist could figure out the CIA officer's information and put the person's life in danger.

Continue Reading
 
 