Quantcast
Connect with us

Nicolle Wallace breaks down why Trump’s foreign policy is a ‘public relations debacle of epic proportions’

Published

3 hours ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday broke down the political implications of President Donald Trump’s ouster of National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“There are no graceful exits from Trump world, but this one may take the cake for combining the three central pillars of a Trumpian exit. A presidential lie, a presidential tweet and a public relations debacle of epic proportions for Donald Trump,” Wallace reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The news breaking today that John Bolton, Donald Trump’s third National Security Adviser, is out. Donald Trump claiming that he ousted Bolton over policy disagreements, while Bolton maintains that he offered to resign last night and turned in that resignation this morning,” she explained.

“Whatever you thought of Bolton’s foreign policy views, he was largely seen as a check on some of the president’s most reckless and childlike impulses. Things like sucking up to Kim Jong-Un and staging a summit with the Taliban at Camp David. His abrupt resignation came as a surprise to the West Wing,” Wallace noted.

The host read a quote from The New York Times.

“The national security adviser’s dismissal came so abruptly that it was announced barely an hour after the White House scheduled a briefing on terrorism for 1:30 p.m. at which Mr. Bolton was supposed to appear alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But Mr. Bolton left the White House, and the briefing proceeded without him,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace noted that other officials who have left that administration over policy disagreements include former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence family junket to Ireland cost taxpayers nearly $600,000 in limos alone: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) discovered, via a search of government records, that the government spent nearly $600,000 in limousines to ferry Vice President Mike Pence and his fellow travelers across Ireland.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP-appointed judge blocks North Dakota law that forces doctors to lie that abortions can be ‘reversed’

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge in North Dakota temporarily blocked a GOP-sponsored abortion "counseling" law that forces doctors to lie to their patients.

Judge Daniel Hovland, an appointee of President George W. Bush and the Chief Judge for the District of North Dakota, declared that the law is likely unconstitutional and will not survive scrutiny by a higher court.

The law would have mandated that doctors tell patients, among other things, that abortions can be "reversed" halfway through if a woman changes her mind.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Super-hawk’ John Bolton was always bizarre choice for Trump’s administration: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton was ousted from the Trump administration.

"John Bolton was always an odd fit to be U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser: a conservative hawk who advocated for regime change in North Korea and Iran, supported the Iraq war and favored a tough stance toward Russia," Reuters reported Tuesday. "The mustachioed hard-liner's efforts to add bite to the bark of U.S. foreign policy met stiff resistance from a White House leery of foreign entanglements and came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when Trump announced he had fired him."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image