Nicolle Wallace breaks down why Trump’s foreign policy is a ‘public relations debacle of epic proportions’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday broke down the political implications of President Donald Trump’s ouster of National Security Advisor John Bolton.
“There are no graceful exits from Trump world, but this one may take the cake for combining the three central pillars of a Trumpian exit. A presidential lie, a presidential tweet and a public relations debacle of epic proportions for Donald Trump,” Wallace reported.
“The news breaking today that John Bolton, Donald Trump’s third National Security Adviser, is out. Donald Trump claiming that he ousted Bolton over policy disagreements, while Bolton maintains that he offered to resign last night and turned in that resignation this morning,” she explained.
“Whatever you thought of Bolton’s foreign policy views, he was largely seen as a check on some of the president’s most reckless and childlike impulses. Things like sucking up to Kim Jong-Un and staging a summit with the Taliban at Camp David. His abrupt resignation came as a surprise to the West Wing,” Wallace noted.
The host read a quote from The New York Times.
“The national security adviser’s dismissal came so abruptly that it was announced barely an hour after the White House scheduled a briefing on terrorism for 1:30 p.m. at which Mr. Bolton was supposed to appear alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But Mr. Bolton left the White House, and the briefing proceeded without him,” the newspaper reported.
Wallace noted that other officials who have left that administration over policy disagreements include former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.
Watch:
