North Carolina elects anti-LGBT investor in social media site popular with neo-Nazis to US House of Representatives

North Carolina voters on Tuesday decided to send to the U.S. House of Representatives a Republican state lawmaker who is also an investor in a social media site popular with neo-Nazis, white nationalists, white supremacists, and the alt-right.

Republican State Senator Dan Bishop, who is the architect of the state’s anti-transgender, anti-gay, anti-seniors, and anti-veteran “bathroom bill” law known as HB2, beat Democratic candidate Dan McCready, an entrepreneur and former U.S. Marine captain.

The New York Times reports Bishop has won the NC-9 race by just under two points, 50.6% to 48.8%.

Bishop, a Trump supporter (photo) is also an investor in Gab, a social media site The New York Times says is “a haven for white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremists,” and has a “reputation for accommodating extremism.”

Tuesday’s special election is a “do-over,” the result of the Republican Party’s previous candidate, a preacher, whose campaign consultant engaged in “a brazen case of election fraud.”

Bishop, an attorney, has equated the Black Lives Matters movement with neo-Nazis and the alt-right. He has also equated LGBTQ activists with the Taliban and said “the LGBT movement jeopardizes freedom.”

McCready has an MBA from Harvard.

Bishop also compared his work of trying to enable anti-LGBTQ religious discrimination to the efforts of German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who worked to save Jews during the Holocaust.

His anti-transgender law would have cost the state of North Carolina $3.7 billion.