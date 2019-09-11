North Carolina elects anti-LGBT investor in social media site popular with neo-Nazis to US House of Representatives
North Carolina voters on Tuesday decided to send to the U.S. House of Representatives a Republican state lawmaker who is also an investor in a social media site popular with neo-Nazis, white nationalists, white supremacists, and the alt-right.
Republican State Senator Dan Bishop, who is the architect of the state’s anti-transgender, anti-gay, anti-seniors, and anti-veteran “bathroom bill” law known as HB2, beat Democratic candidate Dan McCready, an entrepreneur and former U.S. Marine captain.
The New York Times reports Bishop has won the NC-9 race by just under two points, 50.6% to 48.8%.
Bishop, a Trump supporter (photo) is also an investor in Gab, a social media site The New York Times says is “a haven for white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremists,” and has a “reputation for accommodating extremism.”
Tuesday’s special election is a “do-over,” the result of the Republican Party’s previous candidate, a preacher, whose campaign consultant engaged in “a brazen case of election fraud.”
Bishop, an attorney, has equated the Black Lives Matters movement with neo-Nazis and the alt-right. He has also equated LGBTQ activists with the Taliban and said “the LGBT movement jeopardizes freedom.”
McCready has an MBA from Harvard.
Bishop also compared his work of trying to enable anti-LGBTQ religious discrimination to the efforts of German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who worked to save Jews during the Holocaust.
His anti-transgender law would have cost the state of North Carolina $3.7 billion.
Robert Mugabe a ‘broken soul’ in final years after Zimbabwe ouster
Once feared for the all-encompassing power he wielded in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died a "broken soul," bereft at his downfall, his allies and relatives say.
Mugabe died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95, nearly two months before the anniversary of the coup that forced him from power.
He had ruled the southern African country uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.
During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.
But in his twilight years, he became vulnerable and helpless, according to relatives, allies and analysts.
Breaking Banner
Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers
President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.
"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign
On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.