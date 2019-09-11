North Carolina special election was a ‘five-alarm fire for Trump in the suburbs’: elections expert
On MSNBC Wednesday, Cook Political Report analyst Dave Wasserman broke down how ominous it was for President Donald Trump and the GOP that they had to sink millions of dollars into North Carolina to narrowly win a special election in a district Trump previously carried by 12 points — in part, because the GOP badly underperformed in suburban Mecklenburg County, which will be pivotal for deciding the state.
“This is a five-alarm fire for Trump in the suburbs,” said Wasserman. “He’s basically self-destructed with college educated women and voters. If you look to the Mecklenburg district, in 2016 — these are what I would call the Whole Foods suburbs of Charlotte, pretty upscale, he won that portion of the district by 4 points in 2016. Dan McCready, the Democrat last fall, won those same suburbs by 9 points and won them yesterday by 12.5 points even though Dan Bishop, the Republican, represents that area in the state Senate.”
“Clearly, Trump’s unpopularity was driving the Democratic performance there,” said Wasserman. “And it were replicated statewide, he would be on track to lose.”
Largest North Carolina paper denounces state Republicans as ‘connivers’ for attempting a ‘theft of democracy’
Republicans are once again displaying open mockery for the fundamental principles of democracy, and they don’t care who knows it.
In a new editorial Wednesday, the Charlotte Observer editorial board, writing for the largest newspaper in the state, condemned that local GOP’s latest power grab after it held an unplanned vote in the legislature while most Democrats were away.
Calling it a “shameless theft of democracy,” the board explained how Republicans enacted their effort Monday morning to push forward with a measure to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the proposed state budget:
