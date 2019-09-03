‘Nothing compares’: Bahamas man breaks down while describing ‘non-stop carnage’ from Hurricane Dorian

On Tuesday, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviewed Michael Hynes, a Bahamas resident who took shelter from Hurricane Dorian in his industrial building for two straight days.

“We’re doing fine here. It was pretty bad, but we’re doing fine,” said Hynes, visibly shaken. “Really, what the world needs to know is we are entering the third night of a hurricane that’s caused unprecedented damage and destruction in Grand Bahama. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with all of those who are out there still missing. And to the young men, you know, and women that are risking their lives to locate and save them, the island will need all the help it can get as soon as possible. Food, water, clothing. Basically all basic essentials.”

“You live and work in the Bahamas,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Michael, were you preparing for hurricanes as — obviously, you have been there for many years, but were you preparing for a hurricane of this magnitude? Were you prepared?”

“Look, Wolf, I mean, personally for me I always, you know, expect the worst, you know, and — or prepare for the worst anyway and expect the best. That’s what I meant. Expect the best,” said Hynes. “But we were expecting something a lot — we were expecting something that was not what we’re getting. I mean — sorry, I’m trying to find my words here. I’m trying not to break down. But it’s truly just — there is no words. It’s very hard to describe what’s going on.”

“I mean, we’ve been through hurricanes,” added Hynes. “Like, we moved here in 2000. So we’ve been through pretty much every hurricane that hit this island. We have had some flooding before with Jeanne and Francis. Major winds with Matthew two years ago. Nothing compares to the past two days. I am also at 48 hours now of nonstop carnage.”

