‘Nothing compares’: Bahamas man breaks down while describing ‘non-stop carnage’ from Hurricane Dorian
On Tuesday, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviewed Michael Hynes, a Bahamas resident who took shelter from Hurricane Dorian in his industrial building for two straight days.
“We’re doing fine here. It was pretty bad, but we’re doing fine,” said Hynes, visibly shaken. “Really, what the world needs to know is we are entering the third night of a hurricane that’s caused unprecedented damage and destruction in Grand Bahama. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with all of those who are out there still missing. And to the young men, you know, and women that are risking their lives to locate and save them, the island will need all the help it can get as soon as possible. Food, water, clothing. Basically all basic essentials.”
“You live and work in the Bahamas,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Michael, were you preparing for hurricanes as — obviously, you have been there for many years, but were you preparing for a hurricane of this magnitude? Were you prepared?”
“Look, Wolf, I mean, personally for me I always, you know, expect the worst, you know, and — or prepare for the worst anyway and expect the best. That’s what I meant. Expect the best,” said Hynes. “But we were expecting something a lot — we were expecting something that was not what we’re getting. I mean — sorry, I’m trying to find my words here. I’m trying not to break down. But it’s truly just — there is no words. It’s very hard to describe what’s going on.”
“I mean, we’ve been through hurricanes,” added Hynes. “Like, we moved here in 2000. So we’ve been through pretty much every hurricane that hit this island. We have had some flooding before with Jeanne and Francis. Major winds with Matthew two years ago. Nothing compares to the past two days. I am also at 48 hours now of nonstop carnage.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Nothing compares’: Bahamas man breaks down while describing ‘non-stop carnage’ from Hurricane Dorian
On Tuesday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer interviewed Michael Hynes, a Bahamas resident who took shelter from Hurricane Dorian in his industrial building for two straight days.
"We're doing fine here. It was pretty bad, but we're doing fine," said Hynes, visibly shaken. "Really, what the world needs to know is we are entering the third night of a hurricane that's caused unprecedented damage and destruction in Grand Bahama. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with all of those who are out there still missing. And to the young men, you know, and women that are risking their lives to locate and save them, the island will need all the help it can get as soon as possible. Food, water, clothing. Basically all basic essentials."
CNN
Devastating CNN split-screen shows Trump golfing while Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas and Florida
CNN on Monday and Tuesday highlighted the fact that President Donald Trump chose to play golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on the Bahamas and Florida.
"Despite the fact that he has spent most of the day today at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia," correspondent Pamela Brown explained on Monday, "the White House says he's still being briefed on Hurricane Dorian as it pummels the Bahamas and threatens the United States."
Brown noted that Trump had criticized former President Barack Obama for spending too much time on the golf course.
In a segment early Tuesday morning, CNN once again showed Trump on the golf course along with a graphic of Hurricane Dorian, which had already killed five people in the Bahamas.
CNN
Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest
Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN's John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.
After King noted Trump's obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm's way.
"The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn't come naturally to him," replied Pace. "In some ways he doesn't really try."