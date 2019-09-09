NRA sues San Francisco for declaring them a terrorist organization

The National Rifle Association is suing the city of San Francisco after local officials voted unanimously to designate the gun-rights group a “terrorist organization.”

In a complaint filed on Monday, the NRA demanded relief for violations of the First Amendment and freedom of association.

It is unclear whether the NRA’s lawsuit will go very far or have much effect, given that the terrorist declaration itself is more or less meaningless and the NRA itself has admitted as such.

The resolution against the NRA was first introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani two days after the deadly mass shooting at the garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

“The NRA exists to spread pro-gun propaganda and put weapons in the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us,” Stefani said at the time. “Nobody has done more to fan the flames of gun violence than the NRA.”