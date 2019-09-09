Quantcast
NRA sues San Francisco for declaring them a terrorist organization

The National Rifle Association is suing the city of San Francisco after local officials voted unanimously to designate the gun-rights group a “terrorist organization.”

In a complaint filed on Monday, the NRA demanded relief for violations of the First Amendment and freedom of association.

It is unclear whether the NRA’s lawsuit will go very far or have much effect, given that the terrorist declaration itself is more or less meaningless and the NRA itself has admitted as such.

The resolution against the NRA was first introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani two days after the deadly mass shooting at the garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

“The NRA exists to spread pro-gun propaganda and put weapons in the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us,” Stefani said at the time. “Nobody has done more to fan the flames of gun violence than the NRA.”


House Democrats to investigate Rudy Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine

House Democrats announced they will investigate the role of Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, in what they described Monday as a "scheme" to influence the government of Ukraine to boost his client’s re-election campaign.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees sent letters to the White House and State Department requesting information and documents about the alleged "scheme" by Trump and Giuliani "to coerce the Ukrainian government into pursuing two politically motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity."

Conservative writer argues the country is waking up to Trump’s delusions of economic success

President Donald Trump has not hesitated to brag about the state of the U.S. economy, insisting that he is responsible for the country’s low unemployment rate.

But conservative Max Boot, an opponent of the president, argued in his latest Washington Post column that voters don’t believe the U.S. economy is doing as well as Trump would have us believe — and that he has weak support on other issues as well.

“Trump breathlessly and endlessly touts the economy, claiming it’s ‘doing GREAT,’” Boot observes. “Yet in a recent Quinnipiac poll, more Americans said the economy is getting ‘worse’ — 37% — than say it’s getting ‘better’: 31%.”

