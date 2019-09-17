NY judge kicked off the bench after suggesting nooses are needed to ‘make America great again’

A judge in upstate New York has been forced off the bench after he posted an image of a noose on his personal Facebook account — and suggested it was needed to help “make America great again.”

The Washington Post reports that officials on Tuesday revealed that Kyle R. Canning, a part-time judge, was relieved of his duties after the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct concluded that his Facebook post showed an unacceptable level of political and racial bias.

Canning in 2018 posted the noose image along with an all-capitalized message that read, “IF WE WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN WE WILL HAVE TO MAKE EVIL PEOPLE FEAR PUNISHMENT AGAIN.”

Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said this week that Canning’s decision to post a noose was particularly problematic for a judge, as nooses have traditionally been a weapon of choice for lawless mobs.

“It is the very antithesis of law and justice,” he said. “For a judge to use the image of the noose in making a political point undermines the integrity of the judiciary and public confidence in the courts.”

In its final verdict, the commission also said that Canning failed “to maintain high standards of conduct so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary would be preserved.”