NYT blasted for ‘spectacularly offensive sentiment’ after tweet illustrating ‘rape culture’

Published

5 mins ago

on

The results of a 10-month investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly was published on Saturday.

But attention was taken away from the powerful reporting after the Twitter account of The Times opinion page posted a shocking message.

Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” read the tweet.

Kavanaugh has been accused by a fellow Yale student of having “thrust his penis” into her face. She claimed he “caused her to touch it without her consent.”

The investigation found another, similar allegation that the FBI knew about but reportedly did not investigate.

“During his Senate testimony, Mr. Kavanaugh said that if the incident Ms. Ramirez described had occurred, it would have been ‘the talk of campus.’ Our reporting suggests that it was,” The Times reported. “At least seven people, including Ms. Ramirez’s mother, heard about the Yale incident long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge. Two of those people were classmates who learned of it just days after the party occurred, suggesting that it was discussed among students at the time.”

“We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly,” the newspaper reported.

People were shocked by the tweet, especially in light of the powerful new reporting.

Here’s some of what people were saying:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
