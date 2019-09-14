NYT defended Brett Kavanaugh by arguing ‘having a penis thrust in your face’ is ‘harmless fun’

The opinion page of The New York Times was blasted on Saturday for a shocking tweet about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” the paper’s opinion page posted on Twitter.

During his confirmation, Kavanaugh was accused by a fellow Yale student of having “thrust his penis” into her face. She claimed he “caused her to touch it without her consent.”

The tweet was deleted, but not before people took screengrabs to preserve the message.

The tweet is deleted but they really did say it. Having an unwanted penis shoved in your face is harmless fun according to @nytopinion #whoknew? #brettkavanaughlikesbeerandslappingwomeninthefacewithhispenis pic.twitter.com/pXLphK9nld — 🔱🧜🏽‍♀️🔱Neptune's Daughter🔮🐚🐳🦀🐬🦞🐡🐙🐠🦐 (@TurtleTears) September 14, 2019