Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT defended Brett Kavanaugh by arguing ‘having a penis thrust in your face’ is ‘harmless fun’

Published

2 mins ago

on

The opinion page of The New York Times was blasted on Saturday for a shocking tweet about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun,” the paper’s opinion page posted on Twitter.

During his confirmation, Kavanaugh was accused by a fellow Yale student of having “thrust his penis” into her face. She claimed he “caused her to touch it without her consent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet was deleted, but not before people took screengrabs to preserve the message.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYT defended Brett Kavanaugh by arguing ‘having a penis thrust in your face’ is ‘harmless fun’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

The opinion page of The New York Times was blasted on Saturday for a shocking tweet about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun," the paper's opinion page posted on Twitter.

During his confirmation, Kavanaugh was accused by a fellow Yale student of having "thrust his penis" into her face. She claimed he "caused her to touch it without her consent."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Planned Parenthood accused of ‘gag order’ in blistering letter from the org’s ex-president

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

The former president of Planned Parenthood wrote a scalding letter to the organization's board of directors -- that was obtained by The New York Times.

Dr. Leana Wen was fired by the group in July.

"It is deeply hypocritical,” she wrote, that Planned Parenthood, “would attempt to enforce a gag order on its immediate past President/CEO while fighting the Trump administration’s gag rule on Title X providers.”

She accused the organization of withholding health insurance and a departure payment as "ransom" in an effort to get her to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘There are some women who’d beg to differ’: Watch CNN anchor’s epic response to sexism in politics

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

On Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp gave a passionate lecture about the sexism female politicians face during political campaigns.

The host read a quote from a "top" advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don't know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden ...really the most vicious press I think anyone's experienced,” the Biden advisor told Politico.

"Come again? What's that now?" Cupp asked in disbelief.

"I think there are some women who beg to differ," she noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image